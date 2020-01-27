Belpre outlasts Lady Eagles, 38-36 OT

BELPRE, Ohio —It took an extra session, but someone found a way to snap the streak.

The Eastern girls basketball team had its four-game winning streak ended at the hands of Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Belpre on Saturday in Washington County, with the host Lady Golden Eagles taking a 38-36 overtime victory.

BHS (13-4, 9-4 TVC Hocking) — which won its first meeting with Eastern (8-10, 5-8) by a 40-35 clip on Dec. 16 at ‘The Nest’ — was ahead 13-11 after one quarter of play on Saturday. A defensive-minded second quarter left the Orange and Black with a 16-13 halftime lead.

Belpre came out of the break with a 13-to-4 run and led 29-17 headed into the fourth quarter. The visiting Lady Eagles rallied with a 14-to-2 run in the fourth, however, and the teams headed for overtime tied at 31.

Eastern made 1-of-5 field goal attempts and 3-of-4 foul shots in the extra period, but BHS was 2-of-5 from the field and hit 3-of-10 free throws to clinch the 38-36 triumph.

For the game, Eastern hit 12-of-49 (24.5 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-11 (27.3 percent) three-point tries, while Belpre was 12-of-38 (31.6 percent) from the field, including 1-of-6 (16.7 percent) from deep. At the foul line, EHS sank 9-of-12 (75 percent) and BHS made 11-of-27 (40.7 percent).

Erica Durst led the guests with 10 points, seven of which came in the final 12 minutes of play. Jennifer Parker and Sydney Reynolds scored seven points apiece for Eastern, Kennadi Rockhold added six, while Juli Durst came up with four. Rounding out the EHS total was Jaymie Basham with two points.

Leading Belpre were Kyna Waderker and Curstin Giffin, scoring 11 and nine points respectively. Halee Williams and Kyanna Ray had five points apiece in the win, while Abbey Lafatch and Kaitlin Bush both tallied four.

Eastern returns to action at home on Thursday against Federal Hocking.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.