Meigs, Eastern compete at John Deno

THE PLAINS, Ohio — A tough day at the office … all the way around.

The wrestling teams at River Valley, Eastern and Meigs respectively placed ninth, 12th and 13th overall on Saturday at the 2020 John Deno Invitational held Saturday at Athens High School in Athens County.

A total of 20 teams scored at the annual event, with New Lexington coming away with top honors after winning eight separate division en route to an impressive winning tally of 455.5 points. Host Athens was second overall with 290 points, with West Muskingum (208.5) rounding out the top-3 positions.

None of the three local programs came away with an individual title, but the Raiders did have one finalist before ending the event with 101 points. The Eagles and Marauders both had at least one third place finish en route to respective tallies of 71 and 54 points.

Andrew Huck had the highest placement of all of the area grapplers after placing second for RVHS at 113 pounds. Huck went 3-2 overall and had three pinfall wins as part of his runner-up performance.

Will Hash was third overall at 152 pounds for the Raiders, finishing 4-2 overall with two pinfalls. Christopher Goheen was fourth at 220 pounds with a 3-2 mark and two pinfalls as well.

Brice Petitt placed fifth at 182 pounds with a 3-2 record that included two pinfalls and a major decision. Nathan Brown was also seventh at 160 pounds for RVHS with a 2-3 mark that included a pinfall.

The Eagles had a pair of third place finishes from Jayden Evans and Steven Fitzgerald. Evans went 3-1 overall with a pinfall and a major decision at 170 pounds, while Fitzgerald was 3-2 with two pinfalls and a major decision in the heavyweight division.

Ryan Ross also finished seventh overall at 132 pounds with a 3-2 record that included three pinfall wins for EHS.

Tucker Smith led Meigs with a third place finish at 145 pounds, going 3-2 overall with a pinfall win, a major decision and a technical fall.

Joey Young was fifth at 120 pounds with a 2-2 mark and two pinfalls, while Jarod Koenig tied for fifth in the 106-pound weight class with a 1-3 record.

Drake Hall was also sixth at 195 pounds for MHS, going 2-3 overall with two pinfall wins.

Athens and West Muskingum joined New Lexington with multiple divisional champions after winning two apiece. Trimble and Columbus Academy also claimed a weight class title apiece.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 John Deno Invitational held Saturday at Athens High School.

Meigs 106-pounder Jared Koenig takes down a Morgan opponent during the Meigs Invitational on Jan. 4 in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.28-MHS-Koenig.jpg Meigs 106-pounder Jared Koenig takes down a Morgan opponent during the Meigs Invitational on Jan. 4 in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

