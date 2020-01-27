Trimble turns back Lady Tornadoes, 56-37

GLOUSTER, Ohio — There’s a reason the Lady Tomcats are in first.

The Southern girls basketball team ran into Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division leading Trimble on Saturday at Bill White Gymnasium, where the hosts claimed a 56-37 victory to stay atop the league.

The Lady Tomcats (14-4, 11-1 TVC Hocking) — who won their first meeting with SHS (4-13, 1-11) by a 67-57 tally on Dec. 16 in Racine — were ahead 20-11 after hitting over 52 percent of their field goal attempts in the opening quarter on Saturday.

Southern stymied their host in the second, going on a 5-to-4 run, to make the THS lead 24-16 at halftime. Trimble gained some breathing room with a 14-to-10 third quarter, however, and went into the finale on top 38-26.

The Lady Tomcats sealed the 56-37 win with an 18-to-11 run in the fourth, hitting six field goals and 4-of-6 foul shots.

For the game, the Lady Tornadoes shot 14-of-48 (29.2 percent) from the field, including 4-of-18 (22.2 percent) from beyond the arc, while THS made 24-of-59 (42.4 percent) field goal attempts, including 2-of-18 (11.1 percent) three-point tries. At the foul line, SHS made 5-of-11 (45.5 percent), and Trimble sank 6-of-9 (66.7 percent).

Kayla Evans led the Purple and Gold with 16 points, featuring a team-best two three-pointers. Baylee Wolfe was next with 10 points, followed by Phoenix Cleland and Kelly Shaver with five each. Hannah Smith rounded out the Lady Tornado total with one marker.

Leading Trimble, Emily Young scored 18 points, Jayne Six posted 14, while Briana Orsborne came up with 11. Laikyn Imler scored five points in the win, Sophia Ives added four, while Emily Calentine and Riley Campbell ended with two apiece.

After visiting Federal Hocking on Monday, the Lady Tornadoes will be back at home on Thursday against Waterford.

