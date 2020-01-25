Pointers sweep Gallia Academy, 62-52

CENTENARY, Ohio — One bad banana ruined the whole bunch.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team kept pace throughout the first half and dominated most of the fourth quarter, but visiting South Point broke away with a 17-2 third quarter push on Friday night en route to a 62-52 victory in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Gallia County.

The host Blue Devils (7-9, 3-7 OVC) kept things within a possession after each of the first two frames, as the Pointers (9-7, 6-4) struggled out to end-of-quarter leads of 14-12 and 29-26 before the break.

The Blue and Gold, however, received seven points apiece from Chance Gunther and Nakyan Turner as part of that 15-point third quarter swing that turned a 3-point edge into a comfortable 46-28 cushion entering the finale.

The Blue and White got 11 points from Logan Blouir down the stretch during a 24-16 charge, but the hosts ultimately never came closer than three possession before dropping the 10-point outcome.

SPHS also claimed a season sweep after posting an 81-65 victory in Lawrence County back on Dec. 17, 2019.

The Blue Devils netted 23 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — while also sinking their only free throw attempt.

Blouir paced the hosts with 17 points, followed by Justin Wilcoxon with 13 points. Cooper Davis was next with eight markers, while Isaac Clary and Damon Cremeens each chipped in six points. Devin Lee completed the tally with two points.

The Pointers made 21 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also converted 18-of-26 charity tosses for 69 percent.

Turned led the guests with a game-high 26 points, followed by Gunther with 14 points and Jake Adams with 10 markers. Brody Blackwell and Darryl Taylor respectively added six and four points, while Kyle Badgett completed the winning score with two points.

Gallia Academy hosted Logan on Saturday night and returns to action Tuesday when it welcomes Fairland for an OVC matchup at 7 p.m.

Gallia Academy defenders Reece Thomas, Damon Cremeens and Devin Lee, from left, surround a South Point player during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.26-GA-Trap.jpg Gallia Academy defenders Reece Thomas, Damon Cremeens and Devin Lee, from left, surround a South Point player during the first half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

