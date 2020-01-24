Lady Eagles take down Waterford, 28-24

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Another defensive battle, but this time the edge went to the Lady Eagles.

The Eastern girls basketball team — which fell at Waterford, 22-21 on Dec. 12 in Washington County — defeated those same Lady Wildcats by a 28-24 tally on Thursday at ‘The Nest’, ending the Lady Eagles’ 12-game skid against WHS in the head-to-head series.

Eastern (8-9, 5-7 TVC Hocking) — which last defeated Waterford in the 2014 Region 15 semifinal — trailed the Lady Wildcats 10-6 after eight minutes of play on Thursday.

A 6-to-4 second quarter got the Lady Eagles to within two points, at 14-12, headed into halftime. EHS outscored the guests 10-to-7 in the third period, hitting 4-of-12 field goals in the period for a 22-21 lead to start the fourth.

Both teams made a single field goal in the finale, but Eastern sank a quartet of free throws to seal the 28-24 victory.

For the game, the Lady Eagles sank 10-of-41 (24.4 percent) field goal attempts, coming up empty on a dozen three-point tries. Meanwhile WHS made 10-of-33 (30.3 percent) from the field, including 4-of-9 (44.4 percent) from deep. EHS was 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) at the foul line, with the Lady Wildcats not attempting a free throw in the game.

Eastern — which had a 15-to-16 edge in turnovers — was led by Jennifer Parker with 10 points. Jaymie Basham and Erica Durst scored six points apiece in the win, Olivia Barber added four points, while Sydney Reynolds ended with two.

Jennessa Lang led the guests with eight points, followed by Kateri Brooker with six. Mackenzie Suprano and Riley Schweiert had four points apiece in the contest, while Kari Carney scored two.

After Saturday’s trip to Belpre, Eastern be back at home against Federal Hocking on Thursday.

