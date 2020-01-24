Southern sweeps Lady Rockets, 50-44

RACINE, Ohio — Break out the brooms.

The Southern girls basketball team — which won its season-opener at Wellston, 46-36 on Nov. 25 — completed the season sweep of the Lady Golden Rockets on Thursday in Meigs County, with the host Lady Tornadoes coming from behind for a 50-44 win.

Southern (4-12) scored the opening bucket of the game, but Wellston took the edge at 3-2, 33 seconds into play, on its first of five three-pointers in the period.

WHS was ahead 17-12 at the end of the opening stanza, and stretched its lead to a game-high 11 points, at 27-16, with a 10-to-4 run over the first 3:30 of the second.

The Purple and Gold got back to within three points with 52 seconds until halftime, but the guests connected on their third triple of the quarter and headed into the break with a 31-24 edge.

A 9-to-7 spurt over the first three minutes of the second half gave the Blue and Gold a 40-31 lead. However, Southern tallied nine points in a row, and tied it at 40 on a Jordan Hardwick two-pointer off an assist from Baylee Wolfe with 1:19 left in the third.

Daycee Clemons reestablished the lead for the guests with nine seconds left in the period, but Shelby Cleland hit a putback at the buzzer to tie it at 42 headed into the fourth.

Southern finally got the lead back 1:52 into the fourth quarter, as Kayla Evans hit a two-pointer on an assist from Wolfe. The Lady Tornado defense sealed the win from there, holding WHS to just 1-of-18 from the field in the finale, leading to a 6-to-2 run over the final six minutes.

In the 50-44 win, Southern won the rebounding battle by a 55-to-38 count, including 19-to-8 on the offensive end. Both teams had 14 turnovers in the contest, with the Lady Tornadoes combining for 17 assists, eight steals and six blocks, and the guests collecting 10 assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

The Purple and Gold made 20-of-69 (29.0 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-23 (13.0 percent) three-point tries, while Wellston was 16-of-66 (24.2 percent) from the field, including 10-of-41 (24.4 percent) from beyond the arc. At the free throw line, SHS made 7-of-15 (46.7 percent) and WHS sank 2-of-5 (40 percent).

Leading Southern, Evans posted a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebound, to go with five assists. Wolfe and Jordan Hardwick finished with 10 points apiece, while pulling in 12 and nine rebounds respectively.

Shelby Cleland contributed seven points and nine rebounds to the winning cause, while Phoenix Cleland claimed six points and five assists, to go with team-highs of 13 rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals.

Emma Jadrnicek led Wellston with 20 points, 18 of which came from long range and all of which came before halftime, with Phoenix Cleland picking up the defensive assignment in the second half.

Clemons finished with 16 points, including a dozen from long range, while Makenna Kilgour came up with five points and seven assists in the setback. Lindsay Snyder had two points in the game, while Alexis Bouska ended with one point and a team-high 13 rebounds. Wellston’s defense was led by Kilgour and Jadrnicek with a steal and a block apiece.

After traveling to Trimble on Saturday, Southern will visit Federal Hocking on Monday.

Southern senior Baylee Wolfe (3) shoots a two-pointer from the lane, during the Lady Tornadoes' 50-44 victory on Thursday in Racine, Ohio. Southern senior Shelby Cleland (2) tries a two-pointer, during the Lady Tornadoes' 50-44 victory on Thursday in Racine, Ohio. Southern senior Phoenix Cleland (center) leads a fast break, during the Lady Tornadoes' six-point victory on Thursday in Racine, Ohio. Southern sophomore Kayla Evans (12) goes in for a layup in between Lady Rockets, during Thursday's non-league game in Racine, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

