Blue Devils avenge Coal Grove, 53-35

COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Blue Devils ultimately made their move in the middle.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team outscored host Coal Grove by a combined 36-20 margin in the second and third frames while cruising to a 53-35 victory on Tuesday night in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Devils (7-8, 3-6 OVC) notched their second straight win while also salvaging a season split with the Hornets (3-11, 2-7) after suffering a 51-48 setback in Centenary back on Dec. 13, 2019.

Both teams produced just two field goals apiece in the opening frame, but the Blue and White used free throws to build a slim 7-4 edge through eight minutes of play.

Logan Blouir entered a bit of a zone from there as the senior poured in eight points during a 15-9 second quarter push that resulted in a 22-13 halftime advantage.

Blouir continued his hot hand into the second half after scoring 11 points during a pivotal 21-11 surge that gave GAHS a comfortable 43-24 cushion entering the finale.

The Red and Black received five points from Evan Gannon down the stretch run as part of a 11-10 finish that wrapped up the 18-point outcome.

The Blue Devils nailed 20 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 10-of-15 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Blouir paced Gallia Academy with a game-high 25 points, followed by Isaac Clary with 12 points and Reece Thomas with five markers. Devin Lee and Ben Cox were next with four points apiece, while Damon Cremeens completed the winning tally with three points.

CGHS made 11 total field goals — including a pair of 3-pointers — and also went 9-of-24 at the charity stripe for 38 percent.

Gannon paced the Hornets with 11 points, followed by Malachi Wheeler with nine markers. Jarren Hicks and Ethan Short were next with four points each.

Trevor Hankins and Trevor Carey chipped in three markers apiece, while Perry Kingery completed the scoring with a single point.

Gallia Academy returns to action this weekend as it hosts South Point on Friday in an OVC contest, then welcomes Logan (OH) on Saturday for a non-conference tilt. Both events will start at approximately 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.