Rio’s Somerville earns all-tournament honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chris Somerville earned all-tournament honors and the University of Rio Grande men’s bowling team posted a fourth place finish in the Ohio Bowling Conference #3 Tournament, Saturday afternoon, at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Somerville, a junior from Gallipolis, Ohio, toppled 805 pins over four games for an average of 201.3, earning fourth place in the field of 52 participants.

Somerville also was responsible for the RedStorm’s single-game high with a 235.

As a team, Rio Grande finished fourth with 6,061 pins.

Muskingum University took team honors with 6,976 pins, while Miami University (6,297 pins) and Walsh University (6,206 pins) rounded out the top three.

Muskingum’s Joshua Hoffer won the individual championship with 862 pins in four games for a 215.5 average.

Also competing for Rio Grande were freshman Reece Collins (Columbus, OH), who placed 11th with 714 pins in four games for an average of 178.5; senior Zachary Morris (Vinton, OH_, who was 15th with 692 pins in four games for an average of 173; junior Isaiah Pickell (Logan, OH), who placed 41st with 433 pins in three games for a 144.3 average; senior Jacob Morris (Vinton, OH), who was 42nd with 321 pins in two games for a 160.5 average; sophomore Colin Little (Bidwell, OH), who finished 44th with 300 pins in two games for an average of 150; and freshman Andrew Ladd (Columbus, OH), who toppled 165 pins in his only game.

Rio Grande will return to action on Saturday at the American Heartland Intercollegiate Bowling Conference Tournament No. 3 at Mt. Lebanon Lanes in Pittsburgh, Pa.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

