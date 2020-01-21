Rio’s Inaba grabs win at Snow Globe Invite

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Fabio Inaba picked up a victory and Zack Collins had a top five outing of his own, leading the University of Rio Grande men’s track & field team in the Otterbein Snow Globe Invitational, Saturday afternoon, at the Clements Recreation Center.

Inaba, a sophomore from Sao Paulo, Brazil, finished first among the 31 competitors in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.64, while Collins – a senior from Newark, Ohio – was fourth in the weight throw with an effort of 14.61m.

The RedStorm managed five other top 10 performances at the meet, which was not a team scored event.

Senior Adam Champer (Malvern, OH) placed sixth in the shot put with a heave of 12.31m, while senior Daulton Duvall (Flatwoods, KY) was seventh in the shot (12.25m) and 10th in the weight throw (13.34m).

Other top efforts came from freshman Josiah Edwards (South Webster, OH), who was eighth in the shot put with a toss of 11.68m and freshman Chase McClary (McDermott, OH), who took 10th place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.08.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday at Capital University.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

