Eastern competes at Ravenswood tri-match

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — The Eastern wrestling team came up on the short end of two head-to-head bouts Saturday following a tri-match held at Ravenswood High School in Jackson County.

The Eagles went 5-17 overall as they dropped a 42-18 decision to Buffalo, then suffered a 60-12 setback to the host Red Devils in the finale. Ravenswood also defeated the Bison by a 48-24 count in the other dual matchup.

The Green and White posted a 3-7 mark against BHS, which also included a quartet of double forfeits. Eastern was also 2-10 against RHS, including a pair of double forfeits in that encounter.

Steven Fitzgerald was the lone Eastern grappler to go unbeaten after posting a 2-0 mark and one pinfall win at 285 pounds. Ethan Kline had the other victory against Ravenswood, winning by forfeit at 220 pounds.

Ryan Ross went 1-1 overall at 132 pounds, including a pinfall win against Buffalo. Hayes Causey also won by forfeit against BHS at 195 pounds.

Visit wvmat.com for complete results of the tri-match held Saturday at Ravenswood High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

