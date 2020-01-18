Marauders win at Nelsonville-York, 65-60

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Back in the win column.

The Meigs boys basketball team snapped its five-game skid, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Nelsonville-York by a 65-60 tally on Friday inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.

The Marauders (6-8, 3-3 TVC Ohio) were up 14-9 eight minutes into play, holding the hosts to a single field goal in the opening quarter.

Nelsonville-York (2-9, 0-5) trimmed one off its deficit in the second period, outscoring Meigs 13-to-12 and making the Marauder lead 26-22 at halftime.

The Buckeyes exploded for 22 points, 12 from long range, in the third quarter, but the Marauders had 20 in the period and headed into the fourth with a 46-44 edge.

The Maroon and Gold capped off the 65-60 win with a 19-to-16 fourth quarter, hitting 5-of-8 free throws in the stanza.

For the game, MHS was 10-of-13 (76.9 percent) from the line, where NYHS was 11-of-19 (57.9 percent).

Meigs — which had five of its 25 field goals come from beyond the arc — had seven players score in the game, with two reaching double digits.

MHS sophomore Coulter Cleland led the guests with 18 points, followed by Weston Baer with 17. Bobby Musser was next with eight points, followed by Ethan Stewart and Morgan Roberts with six each. Wyatt Hoover and Cory Cox capped off the Marauder total with five points apiece.

Ethan Gail led the Buckeyes with 16 points, followed by Mikey Seel with 13 and Joseph Tome with 12. Maleek Williams came up with nine points for the hosts, Drew Carter chipped in with seven, while Austin Thrapp claimed three points.

These teams will do battle again on Feb. 14 in Rocksprings.

Next for the Marauders, a trip to Wellston on Friday to start their second trip through the TVC Ohio.

