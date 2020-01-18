Ironton avenges Blue Devils, 56-46

CENTENARY, Ohio — Things looked good on the outside, but the inside ended up being a little rotten.

Visiting Ironton used a 37-12 surge over the middle frames and ultimately cruised to a 56-46 victory over the Gallia Academy boys basketball team on Friday night in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Gallia County.

The host Blue Devils (5-8, 2-6 OVC) started well as Isaac Clary and Logan Blouir poured in five points apiece during a 12-8 first quarter run, but the Fighting Tigers (6-5, 5-3) rallied with four trifectas as part of a 21-8 second period charge that gave the Orange and Black a 29-20 intermission advantage.

IHS all but slammed the door shut on the outcome with a 16-4 surge in the third stanza, giving the guests a sizable 45-24 lead entering the fourth.

The Blue and White nearly doubled their offensive output in the fourth canto with a 22-11 run, but still ultimately ended up falling by double digits.

Ironton was also able to avenge an earlier setback to GAHS following a 62-48 decision back on Dec. 27, 2019, at IHS.

Gallia Academy made 18 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — while also sinking 5-of-9 free throw attempts for 56 percent.

Blouir led the hosts with 13 points, followed by Clary with 12 points and Reece Thomas with eight markers. Zane Loveday and Damon Cremeens were next with respective efforts of five and four points, while Ben Cox and Cooper Davis completed things with three points and one point.

The Fighting Tigers made 21 total field goals — including seven trifectas — and also netted 7-of-13 charity tosses for 54 percent.

Trent Hacker paced IHS with a game-high 15 points, followed by Noah Davidson with 14 points and Brayden Easterling with seven markers. Jordan Grizzle and Reid Carrico chipped in six points apiece as well.

Gage Salyers was next with five points, while Collin Freeman and Landen Wilson completed the winning score with respective efforts of two points and one point.

Gallia Academy traveled to River Valley on Saturday night and returns to the hardwood Tuesday when it travels to Coal Grove for an OVC matchup at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.