Lady Marauders fall to Nelsonville-York, 54-36

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Tough to bounce back when you stumble out of the gate.

The Meigs girls basketball team was down by a baker’s dozen eight minutes into Thursday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, where the Lady Marauders fell to visiting Nelsonville-York by a 54-36 tally.

Meigs (4-12, 2-6 TVC Ohio) tallied just two points in the opening stanza, with the Lady Buckeyes (9-3, 5-1) coming up with 15. Both sides scored 17 in the second period, giving the guests a 32-19 halftime edge.

The hosts got two points back with a 12-to-10 third quarter, but Nelsonville-York closed the 54-36 victory with a 12-to-5 run, holding Meigs without a field goal in the final stanza.

Following the contest, first-year MHS head coach Heath Hudson gave credit to the Lady Buckeyes, and commended his team for fighting back after the slow start.

“Hats off to Nelsonville-York,” Hudson said. “When they are having trouble outside, they go inside, when you shut down their inside, they go outside to shoot. I’m proud of our girls for the way they handled themselves. We dug a hole in the first quarter, and we scratched and clawed all game to get back out of it.

“We played them even in the second quarter, we won the third quarter, and then our shooting went ice cold in the fourth quarter. We had more even team scoring this game, with Bre Lilly hitting some threes, and Rylee Lisle getting some much needed rebounds.”

The Lady Marauders — who made 12 field goals, including four triples — went 8-of-11 (72.7 percent) from the free throw line, where NYHS was 4-of-8 (50 percent).

Meigs was led by Mallory Hawley with 11 points on five field goals and a free throw. Lilly hit a trio of three-pointers for nine points in the setback, while Lisle came up with six points. Olivia Haggy and Hannah Durst scored four points each for MHS, while Jerrica Smith tallied two.

Leading the Lady Buckeyes, Mackenzie Hurd and Grace Sinnott scored 16 and 13 points respectively. Joscelyn Heller was next with seven points, followed by Haley Hurd with six, Cayleigh Dupler with five, Ashleigh Cantrell with four and Alivia Speelman with three.

The Orange and Brown also defeated Meigs on Dec. 12 in Nelsonville, by a 56-34 count.

The Maroon and Gold will be back home on Thursday against Alexander.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

