Lady Bison surge past Point, 47-25

BUFFALO, W.Va. — A tale of two halves … with the latter starting a bit early.

Host Buffalo made an 11-0 surge over a 6:21 span between the second and third periods, which ultimately provided the spark that led resulted in a 47-25 victory over the Point Pleasant girls basketball team on Thursday night in a non-conference matchup at The Barn in Putnam County.

Both teams battled through three ties and four lead changes in the opening frame, with the visiting Lady Knights (1-11) building a pair of small leads in the first four minutes of play.

The Lady Bison (7-3), however, overcame a 9-turnover effort by scoring the final three points of initial frame, giving the Blue and Gold a slim 7-5 edge through one complete.

Brooke Warner scored on a putback with 6:16 remaining in the half, allowing PPHS to knot things up at seven. The Red and Black were also never closer the rest of the way.

Abby Darnley converted a putback with 4:31 left for a permanent lead at 9-7, plus sparked a 5-1 spurt over the next 3-plus minutes.

Morgan Miller’s basket with 1:18 remaining allowed Point Pleasant to close back to within 12-10, but it would also serve as the last points for the guests over the next 6-plus minutes.

Darnley capped a 4-0 run over the final 58 seconds, allowing BHS to take its largest lead of the half at 16-10.

The Lady Knights committed nine of the 19 turnovers in the first half, but also came up empty on all 11 of their 3-point attempts in the first 16 minutes. Buffalo also held a 17-11 advantage in rebounds at the break, including a 6-3 edge on the offensive glass.

The Lady Bison reeled off the first seven points of the third stanza before Tayah Fetty ended Point’s scoring drought with a basket at the 2:56 mark, making it a 23-12 contest.

Lillian Wyant capped a 7-4 run with an old-fashioned 3-point play with just three second left, giving BHS a comfortable 30-16 cushion entering the finale.

The guests were never closer as Joelene Lindsey capped a 17-7 run by hitting two free throws with 32 seconds left, allowing Buffalo to take its largest lead of the game at 47-23. Fetty converted a layup just before the buzzer to wrap up the 22-point outcome.

The Lady Bison claimed a 32-24 advantage in rebounding, but the guests edged out BHS on the offensive glass by an 11-10 margin. Both teams also finished the night with 17 turnovers apiece.

The Lady Knights netted 9-of-43 field goal attempts for 21 percent, including a 1-of-16 effort from behind the arc for six percent. PPHS was also 6-of-17 at the free throw line for 35 percent.

Warner led the guests with 10 points, followed by Fetty and Miller with six markers apiece. Tristan Wilson completed the scoring with three points and added a team-best seven rebounds. Warner also hauled in six caroms.

The hosts shot 52 percent from the field in the second half and finished the game 18-of-43 overall for 42 percent, including misses on all four of their attempts from behind the arc. BHS also went 11-of-16 at the charity stripe for 69 percent.

Darnley paced Buffalo with a double-double effort of 18 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Chloe Hale with nine points and Kelsey Templeton with six markers.

Wyant chipped in five points and Haleigh Rhodes added three points, while Kaylee Bowling and Hailey Williams completed the winning tally with two markers each.

Point Pleasant returns to action Saturday, Jan. 25, when it hosts Symmes Valley in a non-conference contest at 2 p.m.

Point Pleasant sophomore Baylie Rickard, middle, has the ball stripped away by Buffalo defender Baylee Hudnall, left, during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Buffalo, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.18-PP-Rickard.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Baylie Rickard, middle, has the ball stripped away by Buffalo defender Baylee Hudnall, left, during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Buffalo, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

