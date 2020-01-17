Lady Raiders sweep Wellston, 45-29

WELLSTON, Ohio — It’s been a long time since the Lady Raiders got to break out the brooms.

The River Valley girls basketball team claimed its first season sweep in league play since the 2015-16 campaign on Thursday night following a 45-29 victory over host Wellston in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Jackson County.

The visiting Lady Raiders (9-7, 3-5 TVC Ohio) notched their third consecutive victory, mainly due to a defensive presence that limited the Lady Golden Rockets to single-digit outputs in each of the four quarters of play.

Payton Crabtree and Hannah Jacks combined for seven points during an 11-7 first quarter RVHS run, then Lauren Twyman poured in four points while sparking a 13-9 spurt that resulted in a 24-16 halftime lead for the Silver and Black.

Jacks and Twyman chipped in three points each during a 10-6 third quarter run that extended the lead out to 34-22, then Crabtree tacked on five points during an 11-7 end to regulation that wrapped up the 16-point triumph.

River Valley also claimed a 64-33 victory over the Blue and Gold in Bidwell back on Dec. 12, 2019.

The Lady Raiders had eight different players reach the scoring column, with all but one doing so by the intermission. RVHS made 18 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also went 3-of-6 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Jacks, Crabtree and Twyman all paced the guests with nine points apiece, followed by Savannah Reese with five markers. Kasey Birchfield and Kaylee Gillman were next with four points each, while Brooklin Clonch and Kaylee Tucker respectively completed the winning tally with three and two points.

Wellston netted eight total field goals — a half-dozen of which were trifectas — and also made 7-of-10 charity tosses for 70 percent.

Emma Jadrnicek paced the hosts with a game-high 14 points, followed by Daycee Clemons with eight points and Makenna Kilgour with five markers. Emma Henry completed the WHS tally with two points.

River Valley returns to action Monday when it travels to Gallia Academy for a non-conference matchup at 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.