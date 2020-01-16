Lady Marauders top Wahama, 50-31

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — From the word go, the Lady Marauders made it their night.

The Meigs girls basketball team never trailed en route to a 50-31 victory over non-conference guest Wahama on Wednesday at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Meigs County.

The Lady Marauders (4-11) — winner of back-to-back home games — began the night with a 9-to-1 run, but the Lady Falcons (5-4) were back to within five points, at 12-7, by the end of the period.

The guests started the second quarter with a 6-to-1 run, and tied the game at 13 on a Hannah Rose three-pointer with 3:18 left in the half. However, MHS freshman Rylee Lisle hit a two-pointer 19 seconds later to start a 13-to-1 run, giving the hosts a 26-14 halftime edge.

The Maroon and Gold added one point to their advantage in the third quarter, outscoring WHS 14-to-13 to make the margin 40-27 with eight minutes to go.

The Lady Falcons were held to a single field goal in the final eight minutes, as Meigs capped off the 50-31 victory with a 10-to-4 run, with the 19-point final margin as the largest of the game.

WHS won the rebounding battle by a 29-to-28 edge, with MHS claiming a 14-to-12 edge on the offensive glass. The hosts committed 12 turnovers, seven fewer than the Red and White. The Lady Marauders combined for 15 steals, nine assists and three blocked shots, while the Lady Falcons collected six assists, six steals and a pair of rejections.

The Maroon and Gold made 16-of-36 (44.4 percent) field goal attempts, including 2-of-12 (16.7 percent) three-point tries, while Wahama was 8-of-38 (21.1 percent) from the field, including 2-of-18 (11.1 percent) from deep. At the foul line, MHS was 14-of-21 (66.7 percent) and WHS was 13-of-23 (56.5 percent).

Leading the hosts, Mallory Hawley had 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists, to go with seven steals and two blocks on the defensive end. Lisle and Jerrica Smith each scored nine points for Meigs, with Lisle also grabbing seven boards. Hannah Durst contributed five points to the winning cause, Bre Lilly chipped in with three points and three assists, while Olivia Haggy came up with two markers.

Rose paced Wahama with 15 points, including a game-best two three-pointers. Emma Gibbs — who led the WHS defense with three steals and a block — posted eight points and a game-best 14 rebounds in the setback. Mikie Lieving tallied five points, Victoria VanMatre added two points and team-high three assists, while Morgan Christian scored one point.

Both teams were in action on Thursday, with Wahama at Belpre, and Meigs hosting Nelsonville-York. WHS returns to the court on Saturday at Southern, while the Lady Marauders will have a week off before hosting Alexander on Jan. 23.

Meigs sophomore Mallory Hawley (32) fires a three-pointer over Wahama freshman Amber Wolfe (14), during the Lady Marauders' 50-31 victory on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Wahama junior Emma Gibbs (11) tries a low post shot over a pair of Lady Marauders, during Meigs' 50-31 victory on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Wahama's Mikie Lieving (22), drives past Meigs' Bre Lilly (10), during the Lady Marauders' 19-point win on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs' Jerrica Smith (23) puts up a two-pointer, during Wednesday's non-conference game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

