Miller turns back White Falcons, 62-43

HEMLOCK, Ohio — Halfway home in their final Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division campaign.

The Wahama boys basketball team reached the midway point of its league slate on Tuesday in Perry County, falling by a 62-43 count to host Miller, which is also exiting the TVC Hocking after the season.

Wahama (0-10, 0-8 TVC Hocking) trailed 9-4 eight minutes into play, and the host Falcons (2-10, 1-7) — who had lost 15 consecutive league games — stretched their lead to 31-16 by halftime.

A 21-to-14 third quarter gave Miller a 52-30 lead headed into the finale, in which the Red and White went on a 13-to-10 run.

In the 62-43 setback, the White Falcons hit 10-of-13 (76.9 percent) free throws and made five of their 14 field goals from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, MHS hit just 10-of-32 (31.3 percent) foul shots, but made six of their 23 field goals from deep.

Brennan Grate led the White Falcons with 10 points, including a team-best two three-pointers. Abram Pauley and Ethyn Barnitz were next with nine points apiece, followed by Josiah Lloyd with five, and Harrison Panko-Shields with four. Brayden Davenport and Michael VanMatre rounded out the WHS total with three points apiece.

Miller was led by Colby Bartley with 17 points, Kylan McClain with 14, and Blayton Cox with 13. Steven Willison contributed seven points to the winning cause, Tre McCoy added five, while Drew Starlin had four and Sam Rutter chipped in with two.

The White Falcons will have a chance to avenge this setback on Feb. 14 in Mason.

Next for Wahama, Federal Hocking visits Gary Clark Court on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.