Lady Raiders roll past Point, 54-24

BIDWELL, Ohio — Solid … from start to finish.

The River Valley girls basketball team built a 14-1 first quarter lead and never looked back Monday night during a 54-24 victory over visiting Point Pleasant in a non-conference contest in Gallia County.

The Lady Raiders (8-7) had 10 different players reach the scoring column while notching their second straight win, as the hosts held the Lady Knights (1-10) without a field goal for more than eight minutes at the start of regulation.

Hannah Jacks and Payton Crabtree each poured in six points as the Silver and Black jumped out to an early 13-point cushion, but PPHS countered with eight points from Tayah Fetty as part of a small 12-11 second quarter run that closed the halftime deficit down to 25-13.

The Red and Black were ultimately never closer than a dozen points the rest of the way as RVHS made a 22-4 charge in the third period, extending the lead out to 47-17.

Brooklin Clonch capped a 7-2 run with a basket at the 2:53 mark of the finale, giving the Lady Raiders their largest lead of the game at 54-20. Point ended the final 2:12 of regulation with a 4-0 spurt to wrap up the 30-point outcome.

River Valley netted 23 total field goals — including six 3-pointers — and also went a perfect 2-of-2 at the free throw line.

Jacks led the hosts with a game-high 13 points, followed by Crabtree and Savannah Reese with eight markers apiece. Lauren Twyman and Kasey Birchfield were respectively next with seven and six points, with Kaylee Tucker adding four points.

Clonch, Morissa Barcus, Sierra Somerville and Kaylee Gillman completed the winning tally with two markers each.

The Lady Knights made nine total field goals — including a trio of trifectas — and also went 3-of-5 at the charity stripe for 60 percent.

Brooke Warner led PPHS with 10 points, followed by Fetty with eight points and Baylie Rickard with four markers. Tristan Wilson completed the scoring with two points.

The Lady Knights have now dropped 10 consecutive outcomes after opening the season with a 37-24 win at Poca.

River Valley returns to action Thursday when it travels to Wellston for a TVC Ohio contest at 6 p.m.

Point Pleasant is back on the hardwood Thursday when it travels to Buffalo for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

River Valley junior Sierra Somerville, middle, gains control of the ball while being swarmed by Point Pleasant defenders Tristan Wilson, left, and Tayah Fetty during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball game in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.15-RV-Somerville.jpg River Valley junior Sierra Somerville, middle, gains control of the ball while being swarmed by Point Pleasant defenders Tristan Wilson, left, and Tayah Fetty during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball game in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley senior Savannah Reese (15) releases a shot attempt over a Point Pleasant defender during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball game in Bidwell, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.15-RV-Reese.jpg River Valley senior Savannah Reese (15) releases a shot attempt over a Point Pleasant defender during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball game in Bidwell, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley senior Payton Crabtree (3) dribbles past a pair of Point Pleasant defenders as teammate Hannah Jacks looks on during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball game in Bidwell, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.15-RV-Crabtree.jpg River Valley senior Payton Crabtree (3) dribbles past a pair of Point Pleasant defenders as teammate Hannah Jacks looks on during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball game in Bidwell, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

