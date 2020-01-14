Lady Tomcats turn back Eastern, 58-47

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Leading the league for a reason.

The Trimble girls basketball team kept its unblemished Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division record, defeating guest Eastern by 58-47 count on Monday at Bill White Gymnasium.

The Lady Eagles (4-9, 2-7 TVC Hocking) took their only lead of the night at 2-0, and trailed 13-9 by the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Tomcats (11-2, 9-0) led by as many as 11 points in the second period and settled for a 27-19 halftime lead.

A 24-to-8 third quarter gave the hosts a 51-27 lead headed into the finale, and Emily Young’s three-pointer to start the fourth gave the Lady Tomcats their largest lead of the night.

Eastern scored 20 of the final 24 points, including a dozen straight to end the game, and fell by a 58-47 count.

For the game, EHS shot 17-of-48 (35.4 percent) from the field, including 3-of-10 (30 percent) from beyond the arc, while THS was 25-of-56 (46.6 percent) from the field, and 3-of-16 (18.8 percent) from deep. At the foul line, the Lady Eagles sank 10-of-21 (47.6 percent) and the Lady Tomcats made 5-of-8 (62.5 percent).

Trimble won the rebounding battle by a 36-to-30 clip, and committed 14 turnovers, one fewer than Eastern. The Lady Eagles combined for 11 steals, eight assists and one rejection, while THS ended with 15 assists, seven steals and five blocked shots.

Jennifer Parker led the Lady Eagles with 17 points and three assists, claiming all-3 of the team’s three-pointers. Kennadi Rockhold scored 10 points in the setback, Sydney Reynolds added nine points and five rebounds, while Oliva Barber finished with four points. Jaymie Basham and Juli Durst scored two points each for Eastern, while Whitney Durst tallied one.

Leading the EHS defense, Juli Durst had four steals, and Rockhold blocked a shot.

Briana Orsborne paced Trimble with 25 points, followed by Jayne Six with 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Young — who led the THS defense with two steals and two blocks — hit a team-best two three-pointers on her way to 10 points. Laikyn Imler rounded out the winning tally with two markers.

THS also defeated Eastern on Dec. 2 in Tuppers Plains, by a 57-45 count.

Next, the Lady Eagles will host Miller on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

