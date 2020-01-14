Lady Rebels rock Federal Hocking, 63-43

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Revenge at its finest.

The South Gallia girls basketball team — which dropped a 58-36 decision at Federal Hocking on Dec. 2 — flipped the script on Monday in Gallia County, defeating those same Lady Lancers by a 63-43 count in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.

South Gallia (7-8, 2-7 TVC Hocking) led 9-5 eight minutes into play, and then scored the first four points of the second period.

Federal Hocking (4-7, 3-6) fought back to take the lead at 17-16 with 27 seconds left in regulation, but a free throw by Makayla Waugh tied it at 17 headed into halftime.

SGHS never trailed in the second half, scoring the first seven points. FHHS fought back to tie it at 26, but the Lady Rebels answered with a 9-to-4 spurt and took a 35-30 lead into the finale.

The Red and Gold scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter, holding the Lady Lancers scoreless for 4:42. SGHS led by as many as 23 points, at 56-33, with 2:30 to play and cruised to the 63-43 triumph.

After snapping a two-game skid, eighth-year SGHS head coach Corey Small talked about the Lady Rebels what’s changed for his team.

“We’ve been lacking effort in the last couple games,” Small said. “We’ve been emphasizing in practice, ‘you have to give effort every single play,’ and we did that tonight. This is going to be a big win for us, hopefully we can build on it and get ready for Southern on Thursday.

“Offensively we were stronger with the basketball. As a whole we’ve been turning the ball over too much, but tonight, for whatever reason, a switch flipped and we started getting strong with the basketball. We rebounded well without Christine (Griffith). Christine is a great rebounder and we told in them in practice yesterday, ‘you have to gang rebound, it has to be a team-effort on the boards.’”

For the game, the Lady Rebels made 22-of-34 (64.7 percent) free throws, to go with 16 two-pointers and a trio of three-pointers. Meanwhile, the Lady Lancers sank 7-of-12 (58.4 percent) foul shots, and made five of their 14 field goals from long range.

Leading South Gallia, Waugh scored 19 points on seven field goals and five free throws. Amaya Howell was next with 14 points, followed by Jessie Rutt with 11 and Kiley Stapleton with 10. Alyssa Cremeens scored eight points, all of which came after halftime, while Jaslyn Bowers ended with one marker.

Kylie Tabler led the Lady Lancers with 11 points, featuring a trio of three-pointers. Paige Tolson and Emma Beha both scored eight points in the setback, Lydia Beha and Brooklyn Richards added five apiece, while Ava Tate tallied three.

On Thursday, South Gallia is set to visit Southern.

