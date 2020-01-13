Eagles get past Point Pleasant, 50-42

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Taking full advantage of the foul line.

The Eastern boys basketball team scored its final 10 points from the charity stripe on Saturday in Mason County, as the Eagles claimed a 50-42 victory over host Point Pleasant in non-conference play.

Eastern (5-6) led the Big Blacks (2-6) by a 9-to-8 edge eight minutes in, and extended its lead to 26-16 by halftime with a 17-to-8 second period run.

Point Pleasant trimmed two points off its deficit with a 12-to-10 third quarter, and went into the finale down 36-28. Each team scored 14 points over the final eight minutes, with Eastern hitting 12-of-17 free throws in the period to cap off the 50-42 victory.

For the game, EHS made 20-of-25 (80 percent) free throws, to go with 14 field goals, including a pair of three-pointers. Meanwhile, PPHS was 1-of-6 (16.7 percent) at the line, and had seven of its 17 field goals from downtown.

Colton Reynolds led Eastern with 16 points, half of which came on a perfect 8-of-8 day from the foul line. Garrett Barringer was next with 15 points, followed by Trevor Morrissey with eight and Matthew Blanchard with six. Rounding out the Eagle total, Ryan Dill and Derrick Metheney finished with three and two points respectively.

For Point Pleasant, Hunter Bush hit a game-best three triples on his way to 14 points, all of which came after halftime. Kyelar Morrow and Braxton Yates both sank two three-pointers en route to 10 and eight points respectively. Eric Chapman scored four points for the hosts, while Trey Peck, Nick Smith and McKeehan Justus finished with two apiece.

On Tuesday, Point Pleasant travels to Calvary Baptist, while Eastern hosts Southern.

