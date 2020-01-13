Tigers edge Meigs, 45-43

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Heartbreak hits the hosts again.

For the second straight night, the Meigs boys basketball team dropped a one-possession decision at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, falling to non-conference guest Marietta by a 45-43 tally on Saturday.

Marietta (7-4) — winner of seven straight games — had its largest lead of the game, at 16-3, 6:10 into play, with the Marauders (5-7) cutting the margin back to 11 points, at 19-8, by the end of the stanza.

Meigs — which has now had four single-possession setbacks this season — was back to within single digits within the opening 30 seconds of the second period, and trimmed its deficit to 25-18 by halftime.

The Maroon and Gold claimed 14 of the first 20 points in the second half, and took their first lead of the game, at 32-31, on a Weston Baer two-pointer with 1:33 left in the period.

The guests tied it at 32, before an Ethan Stewart three-pointer gave Meigs a 35-32 edge with time winding down in the third. However, the Tigers tied it at 35 with a buzzer-beater from beyond mid-court by Mark Duckworth.

Marietta regained the lead at 43-41 with 1:46 left in regulation on a two-pointer by Jackson Graham. Baer tied it with a two-pointer of his own 30 seconds later, but Duckworth sank two free throws with 16 seconds left to give the guests the 45-43 victory.

The Maroon and Gold won the rebounding battle by a 29-to-23 clip, including 10-to-6 on the offensive end. Both teams committed 10 turnovers, with the hosts collecting 12 assists, three steals and one block, and the guests combining for seven assists, six steals and two rejections.

Meigs made 17-of-44 (38.6 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-13 (23.1 percent) three-point tries, while Marietta was 15-of-41 (36.6 percent) from the field, including 2-of-12 (16.7 percent) from deep. At the foul line, the Marauders made 6-of-12 (50 percent) and the Tigers hit 13-of-16 (81.3 percent).

Wyatt Hoover led the Maroon and Gold with 14 points and seven rebounds. Stewart and Coulter Cleland had eight points apiece for the hosts, with Cleland picking up three assists. Baer finished with seven markers, while Bobby Musser and Morgan Roberts scored four points apiece, with Roberts grabbing five rebounds.

Cameron Burnem contributed three assists to the Marauder cause, while Cory Cox chipped in with five boards. Leading Meigs on defense, Hoover, Baer and Burnem each had a steal, while Musser blocked a shot.

Graham and Duckworth each had 15 points to lead the Tigers, with Graham also earning team-highs of six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Tony Munos scored seven points in the win, Adrian Avendano added five, while Tyler Kytta had two and Justin LaBarre ended with one.

The Marauders will have a chance for revenge on Feb. 11 at Marietta.

Next for Meigs, a trip to Fort Frye on Tuesday.

Meigs freshman Ethan Stewart drives to the basket in front of teammate Bobby Musser (42) and Marietta’s Jackson Graham (12), during the first half of the Marauders’ 45-43 loss on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.14-MHS-Stewart.jpg Meigs freshman Ethan Stewart drives to the basket in front of teammate Bobby Musser (42) and Marietta’s Jackson Graham (12), during the first half of the Marauders’ 45-43 loss on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs senior Weston Baer (20) drives past Marietta’s Mark Duckworth (23), during the second half of the Marauders’ two-point setback on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.14-wo-MHS-Baer.jpg Meigs senior Weston Baer (20) drives past Marietta’s Mark Duckworth (23), during the second half of the Marauders’ two-point setback on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs sophomore Coulter Cleland (10) fires a jumper over Marietta’s Jackson Graham (12), during the Tigers’ 45-43 win on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.14-wo-MHS-Cleland.jpg Meigs sophomore Coulter Cleland (10) fires a jumper over Marietta’s Jackson Graham (12), during the Tigers’ 45-43 win on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs senior Cory Cox (12) creates some space on the wing, during the Marauders’ non-conference game against Marietta on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.14-wo-MHS-Cox.jpg Meigs senior Cory Cox (12) creates some space on the wing, during the Marauders’ non-conference game against Marietta on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

