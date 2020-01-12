Lady Cats shred CCA, 57-26

ASHTON, W.Va. — Completely flipping the switch.

After enduring a 4-game skid, the Hannan girls basketball team secured its first winning streak of the season Friday night with a 57-26 victory over visiting Carter Christian Academy in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Lady Cats (3-5) were just two points off of their season-high output, which came earlier this week against Teays Valley Christian in a 59-30 win. The 31-point victory was the largest margin of victory for HHS, as well as the program’s first home victory of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Blue and White jumped out to a quick 10-5 advantage eight minutes into regulation, then used a pair of 5-point efforts from Julie Frazier and Bailey Coleman during a 13-5 second quarter surge that gave Hannan a 23-10 intermission cushion.

The Lady Warriors did manage double digits in the third frame, but the hosts countered with a 15-10 run that extended the lead out to 38-20 entering the finale.

Coleman completed a 13-point second half effort with six points down the stretch, helping the Lady Cats end regulation with a 19-6 run to complete the outcome.

Hannan netted 21 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also went 10-of-18 at the free throw line for 56 percent. The Lady Cats led by as many as 33 points (57-24) with just under 30 seconds left in regulation.

Both Coleman and Frazier paced HHS with matching game-high efforts of 20 points apiece, followed by Rachel Ellis with eight points and Halie Johnson with four markers. Tonika Coleman and Madison Plantz respectively completed the winning tally with three and two points.

The Lady Warriors made eight total field goals — including a pair of trifectas — and also went 8-of-18 at the charity stripe for 44 percent.

Taylor Mayo led the guests with six points and Hayla Sparks followed with five points, while Shelby Salyers and Grace Williams each contributed four markers. Gracie Greenhill was next with three points, with Haven Sparks and Missy Brand completing things with two points apiece.

The Lady Cats return to action Thursday when they travel to Van for a non-conference contest at 6 p.m.

Hannan junior Bailey Coleman (13) dribbles past a Carter Christian defender during the second half of Friday night’s girls basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.14-HAN-Coleman.jpg Hannan junior Bailey Coleman (13) dribbles past a Carter Christian defender during the second half of Friday night’s girls basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.