Point Pleasant bullies Bulldogs, 56-15

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Business as usual.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team landed eight pinfall wins and posted a 10-4 mark in head-to-head matches Thursday night en route to a 56-15 victory over visiting Athens in a non-conference dual held at The Dungeon in Mason County.

The Big Blacks found themselves in a 12-3 hole after dropping three of the first four matches of the event, but the hosts rallied by going 9-1 in the final 10 bouts — which included eight pinfalls and a technical fall.

The Bulldogs — the reigning Tri-Valley Conference champions — did manage a single pinfall win as Dylan Wogerman defeated Jacob Muncy in the heavyweight division.

Brayden Connolly (182), Juan Marquez (195) and Christopher Smith (126) also lost by decision in their respective weight classes.

Point Pleasant received pinfall victories from Parker Henderson (106), Mackandle Freeman (113), Isaac Short (120), Derek Raike (132), Justin Bartee (138), Mitchell Freeman (145), Zac Samson (160) and Logan Southall (170) in their respective divisions.

Wyatt Wilson recorded a 15-0 technical fall victory at 152 pounds, while Wyatt Stanley secured a 5-3 decision in his 220-pound bout.

The Big Blacks honored individuals with special needs during their Special Knight event. The dual match had a staggered start, beginning at 182 pounds.

Point Pleasant — still the top-ranked team in Class AA — returns to action Saturday when it travels to Cabell Midland High School for a quad match at 11 a.m.

