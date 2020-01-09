Panthers power past Point Pleasant, 82-43

HAMLIN, W.Va. — On the wrong side of a team on a roll.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team fell to host Lincoln County by an 82-43 count on Wednesday night at LCHS, making the Panthers seventh straight victory, six of which have been by double digits.

Lincoln County (8-2) was up 17-to-9 eight minutes in, with the Big Blacks (2-5) connecting on three trifectas in the quarter.

A 24-to-13 second period gave the hosts a 41-22 halftime lead, and then the Panthers started the second half with a 24-to-12 run for a 65-34 lead. Lincoln County closed the 82-43 win with a 17-to-9 spurt over the final eight minutes.

Point Pleasant — which connected on seven triples and nine two-pointers — was 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) from the free throw line, where LCHS shot 11-for-15 (73.3 percent).

Hunter Bush paced the guests with 16 points, featuring six from long-range, while Trey Peck also made a pair of three-pointers on his way to eight points. Kyelar Morrow was next with five points, followed by Eric Chapman with four. Aidan Sang and Braxton Yates scored three each in the setback, while Luke Derenberger and McKeehan Justus both marked two.

For Lincoln County, Jayse Tully led all-scorers with 22 points, followed by John Blankenship with 19. Will Carpenter was next with 13, followed by Scooter Phillips and Jackson Sanders with eight each. Isaiah Kuentz marked five for the hosts, Cameron Watts came up with four, while Conner Hunting tallied three.

PPHS will be back at home court on Saturday against Eastern.

