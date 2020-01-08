Lady Cats claw past TVCS, 59-30

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — A memorable road trip.

The Hannan girls basketball team had all eight players reach the scoring column while snapping a 4-game losing skid on Tuesday night following a 59-30 victory over host Teays Valley Christian in a non-conference matchup in Putnam County.

The visiting Lady Cats (2-4) received seven points from Julie Frazier and another half-dozen markers from Rachel Ellis as part of a 21-6 first quarter surge, which ultimately led to a permanent lead the rest of the way.

Bailey Coleman poured in eight points during a 13-8 second quarter run that allowed HHS to take a 34-10 advantage into the break. Ellis added six points during a 15-9 third quarter push that extended things out to 49-19 entering the finale.

The Lady Lions — behind six points from Chloe Ferrell — ended regulation with an 11-10 spurt that completed the 29-point outcome.

Hannan made 25 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 3-of-11 at the free throw line for 27 percent. The 59 points were also a season-high for the Blue and White.

Frazier led the Lady Cats with a game-high 13 points, followed by Ellis with 12 points and Coleman with 10 markers. Halie Johnson was next with nine points.

Madison Plantz and Makenzie Simmons respectively added six and four points, while Tonika Coleman and Macinzie Gibson completed the winning tally with two points each.

TVCS netted 12 total field goals — including a pair of 3-pointers — while also going a perfect 4-of-4 at the free throw line.

Ferrell and Anna White paced the Lady Lions with 10 points apiece, followed by Chloe Harper and Sammy Stephenson with two points each.

Hannan returns to action Friday when it hosts Carter Christian in a varsity girls-boys doubleheader that begins at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

