Rio’s Holden honored by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande senior Sydney Holden posted a career-high and also eclipsed 1,000 career points on her way to River States Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Dec. 30-Jan. 5.

The 5-foot-9 guard from Wheelersburg, Ohio kept the RedStorm unbeaten in the RSC by averaging 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game in two victories. She shot 67 percent from the field (12-for-18), made 3 of 4 from beyond the three-point arc and was a perfect 8-for-8 at the foul line.

Holden went over 1,000 points in a win over Indiana University East, finishing with a career-high 29 points in addition to six rebounds, seven assists and four steals. She went 9-for-12 from the field, 3-for-3 from distance and 8-for-8 from the foul line.

Holden also had six points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a rout of Fisk (Tenn.).

Rio Grande is 11-6 overall, 4-0 RSC and will be at Brescia and IU Southeast on Thursday and Saturday.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.