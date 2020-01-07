Waterford turns back Lady Falcons, 61-34

WATERFORD, Ohio — A tale of two halves.

The Wahama girls basketball team dropped a 61-34 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Waterford on Monday in Washington County, where the Lady Falcons led at halftime.

Wahama (4-3, 4-3 TVC Hocking) was ahead 11-10 eight minutes into play, and outscored the hosts 12-to-11 in the second quarter for a 23-21 halftime advantage.

Waterford (7-3, 6-1), however, came out of the half with a 23-to-5 run and led 44-28 with eight minutes to play. The Lady Wildcats finished the 61-34 victory with a 17-to-6 spurt in the finale.

Wahama made 3-of-4 (75 percent) free throws in the game, while Waterford was 8-of-10 (80 percent) from the line.

The Red and White were led by Emma Gibbs with 12 points on six field goals. Hannah Rose sank the Lady Falcons’ lone three-pointer on her way to 10 points, while Mikie Lieving and Lauren Noble finished with four points apiece. Rounding out the Wahama total with two points each were Victoria VanMatre and Amber Wolfe.

Leading Waterford, Cara Taylor sank 11 field goals and all-5 of her free throw attempts en route to a game-high 28 points. Mackenzie Suprano hit a game-best two three-pointers on her way to 20 points, 15 of which came after halftime. Riley Schweikert scored five points in the win, while Kari Carney, Brier Offenberger, Maggie Huffman and Emma Hartline ended with two points apiece.

These teams are slated to meet in Mason on Feb. 3.

Next, the Red and White will host Eastern on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

