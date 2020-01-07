Point wins tri-match at Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A star-studded event … and the Big Blacks stole the spotlight.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team notched a pair of impressive wins over perennial powers Huntington and Christiansburg (VA) on Saturday during a non-conference tri-match held at HHS in Cabell County.

The Big Blacks — currently ranked as the top Class AA team in West Virginia — had little trouble with either opponent after posting a combined 21-7 overall mark in 28 total head-to-head matches.

The Red and Black went 11-3 against the Highlanders en route to a 62-12 victory over the hosts, then posted a 10-4 mark against the Blue Demons for a 47-20 triumph.

PPHS finished the day with a dozen pinfall wins, with eight of those coming against HHS — the fourth ranked Class AAA program in West Virginia.

Christiansburg — annual ranked in the top-50 nationally — has captured 17 of the last 18 championships in Virginia at either the 2A or 3A levels.

The Big Blacks had nine different grapplers go unbeaten, with all but one accounting for wins against both opponents.

Mackandle Freeman (113), Isaac Short (120), Christopher Smith (126), Derek Raike (132), Justin Bartee (138), Mitchell Freeman (145), Zac Samson (160) and Jacob Muncy (285) each went 2-0 in their respective weight classes.

Short, Muncy and Mackandle Freeman notched two pinfall wins apiece, while Raike, Bartee and Samson secured a single pinfall each.

Juan Marquez (195) won his only match with a 17-2 technical fall against HHS.

Parker Henderson (106), Wyatt Wilson (152), Logan Southall (170) and Wyatt Stanley (220) ended the day with .500 marks in their respective divisions. Henderson and Wilson also recorded a pinfall win apiece.

Nick Ball dropped a 195-pound match against CHS, while Brayden Connolly lost a pair of 182-pound contests.

“I was very proud of the way we wrestled this weekend,” PPHS coach John Bonecutter said following the dominant weekend. “Both Christiansburg and Huntington are perennial powerhouse programs. Both teams are well-coached and they come after you. These are quality wins for our program.”

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday when it hosts Athens in a non-conference dual at 6 p.m.

