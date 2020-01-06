Lady Eagles smash Symmes Valley, 73-36

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Starting the new year in style.

The Eastern girls basketball team posted a season-high in points and had each player score on Saturday at ‘The Nest’, as the Lady Eagles started 2020 with a 73-36 victory over non-conference guest Symmes Valley.

Eastern (3-7) — snapping a three-game skid — outscored the Lady Vikings (3-7) 19-to-6 in the opening eight minutes, and stretched the lead to 39-20 by halftime.

A 17-to-10 third quarter gave the Lady Eagles a 56-30 advantage headed into the finale, and the hosts sealed the 73-36 win with a 17-to-6 run.

Eastern made 33-of-65 (50.8 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-9 (33.3 percent) three-point tries, while the Lady Vikings were 12-of-43 (27.9 percent) from the field, including 0-of-8 from deep. At the foul line, EHS was 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) and SVHS was 12-of-19 (63.1 percent).

The Lady Eagles had four scorers reach double digits, led by Olivia Barber with 15 points. Sydney Reynolds was next with 13, followed by Jennifer Parker with 12 and Erica Durst with 10. Jaymie Basham tallied eight points in the win, Whitney Durst added six, while Juli Durst scored four. Kennadi Rockhold and Ella Carleton rounded out the EHS total with three and two points respectively.

Jenna Malone paced the guests with eight points, followed by Payton Hunter and Spring Ross with seven each. Taylor Sells was next with five points, followed by Rachael Hayes with four. Hailee Littlejohn and Kaylee Cade scored two points apiece, while Lauren Wells marked one in the setback.

After hosting Southern on Monday, Eastern will head to Wahama on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

