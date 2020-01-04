Irish slip past Meigs, 42-39

LANCASTER, Ohio — The run was great, but it wasn’t enough.

The Meigs boys basketball team outscored non-conference host Fisher Catholic 28-to-15 in the middle two quarters of Friday’s tilt in Fairfield County, but after just four points in the first period and and seven in the fourth, the Marauders fell by a 42-39 tally.

Fisher Catholic (5-5) was up double digits, at 14-4, eight minutes into play, but had its lead cut in half with a 13-to-8 second quarter by the Marauders.

Meigs was ahead 32-29 by the end of the third period, with MHS junior Coulter Cleland scoring his team’s final eight points of the quarter.

The Marauders, however, allowed a 13-to-7 run over the final eight minutes, giving the hosts a 42-39 win.

Meigs made 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) free throw tries in the game, while the Irish were 4-of-8 (50 percent) from the line.

Cleland led the Maroon and Gold with 14 points, featuring a pair of three-pointers. Weston Baer also hit two triples on his way to 10 points, while Bobby Musser came up with seven markers. Wyatt Hoover scored five points in the setback, while Cameron Burnem scored three.

Alex Blounder led the Irish with 11 points, followed by Joe Martin with nine, Josh Burke with seven and Ben Shaw with five. Kaden Starcher and Bryson Vogel had four points apiece for the hosts, while Conner Swartz added two.

Next, the Marauders will have their third consecutive non-league game on Tuesday at Jackson.