Tornadoes topple Wahama, 63-29

MASON, W.Va. — A big edge on the boards led to a bigger margin on the scoreboard.

The Southern boys basketball team outrebounded Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Wahama 41-to-17, including 21-to-5 on the offensive end, leading the Tornadoes to a 63-29 victory at Gary Clark Court on Friday.

Wahama (0-7, 0-5 TVC Hocking) — coming off of a 74-45 loss at Roane County on Monday — led 2-0 on Friday, but Southern (4-6, 3-2) took the lead for good at 3-2 on a free throw by Arrow Drummer 1:57 into play.

The Tornadoes led by as many as 12 points in the opening quarter, but the White Falcons were back to within 10, at 15-5, by the end of the period.

The Purple and Gold hit 9-of-13 field goal tries in the second quarter, stretching their lead to 34-12 headed into halftime.

Southern’s advantage grew as high as 36 points in the third period, before a WHS free throw made the margin 51-16 headed into the finale.

The Tornado lead was at a game-high 37 points within the first 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, before a 10-0 White Falcon run over the next three minutes. SHS sealed the 63-29 triumph with a 10-to-3 spurt over the final 4:30.

The Purple and Gold committed 10 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Red and White. The Tornadoes combined for 16 assists, 14 steals and four rejections, while Wahama ended with eight steals, six assists and five blocked shots.

Southern sank 25-of-59 (42.4 percent) field goal attempts, including 1-of-10 (10 percent) three-point tries, while the White Falcons were 9-of-35 (25.7 percent) from the field, including 4-of-8 (50 percent) from deep.

Leading the Tornadoes, Arrow Drummer posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Cole Steele hit the team’s lone three-pointer and finished with 14 points, 11 of which came in the second period.

Trey McNickle scored 12 points in the win, Lincoln Rose added five, while Chase Bailey and Ryan Laudermilt had four apiece, with Bailey earning a team-best four assists. Landen Hill contributed three points to the winning cause, while Coltin Parker and Josiah Weaver scored two each.

Leading the Purple and Gold on defense, McNickle had a game-high five steals, while Drummer posted three steals and two blocks.

Abram Pauley paced the hosts with 11 points, featuring nine from beyond the arc. Ethyn Barnitz scored seven points for the Red and White, Harrison Panko-Shields added six points and six rebounds, while Michael VanMatre chipped in with three points. Brayden Davenport rounded out the WHS tally with two points, to go with a team-best four assists.

Barnitz led the White Falcon defense with four blocks and three steals, with VanMatre coming up with a pair of steals.

The Tornadoes and White Falcons will clash again on Feb. 7 in Racine.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with Southern hosting Belpre, and Wahama traveling to Trimble.

Southern senior Josiah Weaver (30) dribbles to the wing in front of teammate Chase Bailey (2) and Wahama’s Abram Pauley (12), during the Tornadoes’ 63-29 victory on Friday at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.5-SHS-Weaver.jpg Southern senior Josiah Weaver (30) dribbles to the wing in front of teammate Chase Bailey (2) and Wahama’s Abram Pauley (12), during the Tornadoes’ 63-29 victory on Friday at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama freshman Harrison Panko-Shields (45) drives past Southern senior Landen Hill (4), during the Tornadoes’ 63-29 victory on Friday at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.5-WAH-Panko-Shields.jpg Wahama freshman Harrison Panko-Shields (45) drives past Southern senior Landen Hill (4), during the Tornadoes’ 63-29 victory on Friday at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama senior Abram Pauley (12) shoots a close-range shot, during Friday’s TVC Hocking contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.5-wo-WAH-Pauley.jpg Wahama senior Abram Pauley (12) shoots a close-range shot, during Friday’s TVC Hocking contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern junior Ryan Laudermilt (10) looks to the basket in front of Wahama freshman Michael VanMatre (50), during the Tornadoes’ 63-29 victory on Friday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.5-wo-SHS-Laudermilt.jpg Southern junior Ryan Laudermilt (10) looks to the basket in front of Wahama freshman Michael VanMatre (50), during the Tornadoes’ 63-29 victory on Friday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

