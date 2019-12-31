Point wins Wheeling Park Duals

WHEELING, W.Va. — A lot better this time around.

After placing seventh last year, the Point Pleasant wrestling team came away with top honors at the 2019 Wheeling Park Duals held on Friday and Saturday at WesBanco Arena in Ohio County.

The Big Blacks posted a 92-18 overall mark and 61 pinfalls in head-to-head matches en route to a perfect 8-0 record, which included a substantial 67-9 victory over Carrollton in the grand finale.

PPHS won Pool G in the Blue Division with a 3-0 mark that included wins over Oak Glen (63-9), Morgantown (74-3) and Clermont (71-9).

The Red and Black then posted victories over Musselman (65-15), Massillon Jackson (70-6), Wheeling Park (48-21) and South Garrett (65-6) to secure a spot in the championship event with Carrollton.

The Big Blacks had five grapplers go unbeaten during the 2-day event, including a trio that posted perfect 8-0 marks in individual matches.

Derek Raike (132), Parker Henderson (106) and Zac Samson (160) respectively picked up five, four and three pinfall wins on their way to 8-0 records.

Logan Southall earned six pinfall wins and went 7-0 overall, primarily at 170 pounds. Southall did, however, win one match at 182 pounds. Juan Marquez also had six pinfall wins and went 6-0 at 195 pounds.

Mackandle Freeman (113), Isaac Short (120), Christopher Smith (126), Justin Bartee (138) and Mitchell Freeman (145) all posted identical 7-1 records in their respective weight classes.

Bartee earned six pinfall wins and both Freemans recorded five pinfalls apiece, while Short and Smith each collected four pinfall victories.

Jacob Muncy went 6-1 overall with four pinfalls in the heavyweight division, while Wyatt Stanley earned four pinfall wins and a 4-1 mark at 220 pounds.

Wyatt Wilson was 5-3 overall with a pinfall win and a team-best two technical falls in the 152-pound division.

Nick Ball collected a pinfall and went 2-2 at 220 pounds, while Xander Watson had a pinfall win and a 1-1 mark at 170 pounds.

Brayden Connolly was 1-3 and had a pinfall at 182 pounds. Tyler Hinzman was 1-2 and a pinfall at 182 pounds as well.

Visit ovaec.org for complete results of the 2019 Wheeling Park Duals held Friday and Saturday in Wheeling.

Point Pleasant senior Logan Southall holds a Winfield opponent down for a pinfall during a Dec. 11, 2019, dual match in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_1.2-PP-Southall.jpg Point Pleasant senior Logan Southall holds a Winfield opponent down for a pinfall during a Dec. 11, 2019, dual match in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.