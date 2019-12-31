Belpre battles past Lady Marauders, 65-44

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The tide turned in the second stanza.

The Meigs girls basketball had a three-point lead with 3:45 left in the first half of Monday’s non-conference game inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, but visiting Belpre ended the first half with a 9-to-3 run and never trailed again on its way to the 65-44 victory.

Meigs (2-8) took its only lead of the first quarter at 9-8, but Belpre (8-2) — winner of seven straight decisions —was ahead 16-15 by the end of the period.

The second quarter featured six lead changes, with the Lady Eagles taking the edge for good at 26-24 with 2:28 left in the half. The BHS lead grew as high as eight before a MHS three-pointer made the margin 32-27 at halftime.

The guests scored the first seven points of the third period and eventually led 51-34 headed into the finale. Belpre led by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter and settled for the 65-44 win.

Meigs outrebounded the Orange and Black by a 37-to-32 count, including 17-to-9 on the offensive end, but committed 21 turnovers, four more than Belpre. The Lady Marauders collected nine assists, nine steals and one block in the contest, while the Lady Eagles combined for 14 assists, 13 steals and 12 blocks.

Meigs was 17-of-55 (30.9 percent) from the field, including 3-of-11 (27.3 percent) from deep, while Belpre shot 22-of-48 (45.8 percent) from the field, including 5-of-17 (29.4 percent) from deep. At the foul line, MHS was 7-of-21 (33.3 percent) and BHS was 16-of-28 (57.1 percent).

MHS sophomore Mallory Hawley led the Maroon and Gold with team-highs of 18 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Rylee Lisle scored 12 points and had the team’s lone rejection, while Jerrica Smith came up with six points and nine boards in the setback. Bre Lilly tallied four points for MHS, while Olivia Haggy and Hannah Durst scored two each.

BHS sophomore Halee Williams led the Orange and Black with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, to go with three rejections. Abbey Lafatch had 13 points and five assists for Belpre, while Curstin Giffin added 11 points, five boards and three blocks. Kaitlin Bush and Kyanna Ray scored nine points apiece, with Bush earning team-bests of six assists and four steals. Rounding out the Lady Eagle total, Kyna Waderker scored seven and Emma Hogdson tallied two.

Meigs is back at home on Thursday against Warren.

Meigs junior Jerrica Smith (23) drives past Belpre's Kaitlin Bush, during the Lady Marauders' non-league setback on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs junior Bre Lilly tries a two-pointer over Belpre's Emma Hogdson (24), during the Lady Eagles' 65-44 victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. MHS freshman Rylee Lisle goes in for a layup during the first half of the Lady Marauders' 65-44 setback on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs sophomore Mallory Hawley tries a two-pointer in the middle of the Belpre defense, during the Lady Eagles' 65-44 victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

