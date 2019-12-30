Raiders fall at Oak Hill, 43-14

OAK HILL, Ohio — Not exactly ending the new year with a bang.

The River Valley boys basketball team managed just one field goal and a total of four points after halftime Monday night during a 43-14 setback to host Oak Hill in a non-conference matchup in Jackson County.

The Raiders (2-7) dropped their sixth consecutive decision as the guests almost produced half of their total offense in the opening eight minutes, but the Oaks had already outscored RVHS after the first quarter while building a 16-6 advantage.

The Red and Black never looked back from there as Chase Hammond poured in five points as part of a 9-4 second quarter run that allowed OHHS to secure a comfortable 25-10 cushion at the break.

Hammond added another eight points as part of a 10-1 third quarter surge that extended the lead out to 35-11, then the Oaks closed regulation with an 8-3 push that wrapped up the 29-point outcome.

Oak Hill outrebounded the guests by a sizable 38-19 overall margin, including a 14-5 edge on the offensive glass. The Raiders also committed 14 of the 22 turnovers in the contest.

RVHS netted six total field goals — including a single trifecta — and also went 1-of-2 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Jordan Lambert paced River Valley with eight points, followed by Mason Rhodes with four points and Brandon Call with two markers.

The Oaks made 19 total field goals — including a pair of 3-pointers — and also went 3-of-5 at the charity stripe for 60 percent.

Hammond led the hosts with a game-high 23 points, followed by Drew Hanning with 14 points. Keaton Potter, Garred Stiltner and Evan Fisher completed the winning tally with two markers each.

River Valley returns to action Saturday when it hosts South Gallia in a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

