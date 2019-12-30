Bulldogs win Skyline Bowling Invite

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Athens wrestling team came away with top honors after beating the field by 160 points Saturday at the 2019 Skyline Bowling Invitational held at Gallia Academy High School in Gallia County.

The Bulldogs claimed five of the 14 individual weight class championships en route to a winning total of 362 points. Warren ended up being the overall runner-up with 206 points.

The Ohio Valley Publishing area had five teams entered in the annual event, with Wahama leading the way with 145 points and a sixth place finish.

Gallia Academy was ninth overall with 122 points, while South Gallia tied Logan for 14th with 93 points. Meigs (53.5) and Eastern (40) respectively placed 20th and 22nd overall in 26-team field.

The White Falcons earned a single weight class title and had five top-8 finishes, with Trevor Hunt leading the way with a perfect 5-0 mark at 145 pounds. Hunt recorded three pinfall wins on the way to a first place finish.

Kase Stewart was third at 132 pounds after going 4-1 overall with three pinfall wins. Wesley Peters (160) and Caleb Pierce (220) both placed sixth with identical 3-2 records that included three pinfalls apiece. Trey Ohlinger was also sixth at 182 pounds with a two pinfalls and a 2-3 record.

The Blue Devils secured a single divisional championship and had four top-8 efforts, with Todd Elliott leading the hosts with a perfect 5-0 mark at 113 pounds. Elliott recorded three pinfall wins on the way to a first place finish.

Garytt Schwall was the 120-pound runner-up with three pinfalls and a 3-1 mark, while Bronson Carter was third at 160 pounds with two pinfalls and a technical fall en route to a 4-1 record. Corbin Walker was also seventh at 220 pounds with three pinfalls and a 3-2 mark.

Both GAHS and Wahama joined Warren, Waterford and Unioto with a single weight class champion on the day. Trimble accounted for the remaining four divisional champions.

The Rebels had a trio of top-8 finishes, with Justin Butler leading the way with a runner-up effort at 160 pounds. Butler went 4-1 overall and recorded two pinfalls to go along with a technical fall.

Reece Butler went 4-1 overall with four pinfalls on his way to a third place finish at 113 pounds. Kenny Siders went 3-2 with three pinfalls while placing seventh at 170 pounds.

The Marauders had a pair of top-8 finishes, with Tucker Smith leading the way with third place effort at 145 pounds. Smith went 4-1 overall and recorded three pinfalls to go along with a technical fall. Drake Hall was also fifth at 195 pounds with four pinfalls and a 4-1 overall mark.

Steven Fitzgerald was the lone Eagle to come away with a top-8 effort after placing third at 285 pounds with a 4-1 mark that included three pinfalls and a technical fall.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Skyline Bowling Invitational held Saturday at Gallia Academy High School.

Gallia Academy sophomore Todd Elliott breaks free from a Warren opponent during a 113-pound match held Dec. 18 at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

