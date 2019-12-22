Meigs sends back Statesmen, 55-38

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Making some good memories in the home gym before a break and some road trips.

The Meigs boys basketball team picked up a 55-38 victory over non-conference guest New Hope Christian Academy on Saturday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, where the Marauders won’t play again for 20 days.

After three lead changes in the first quarter, the Marauders (5-3) took an 12-11 lead into the second. The Statesmen (5-3) scored the opening bucket of the second period to regain the edge, but a Weston Baer three-pointer gave the the hosts the lead for good with 7:30 left in the half.

Meigs was ahead 34-15 by halftime, and scored the first four points of the second half for its largest lead of the night, at 23 points.

The guests cut their deficit to 43-28 by the end of the third, and got within 11 in the fourth, but the Marauders capped off the 55-38 with an 8-to-2 run.

The Maroon and Gold claimed the rebounding battle by a 36-to-23 count, with both teams grabbing nine offensive boards. Meigs had 13 turnovers, seven more than NHCA. The Marauders combined for 11 assists, nine blocked shots and six steals, while New Hope Christian ended with seven assists, five steals and two rejections.

MHS made 20-of-48 (41.7 percent) field goal attempts, including 6-of-16 (37.5 percent) three-point tries, while the Statesmen were 18-of-54 (33.3 percent) from the field, and just 1-of-15 (6.7 percent) from beyond the arc. At the foul line, Meigs made 9-of-14 (64.3 percent) and NHCA sank 1-of-3 (33.3 percent).

Baer finished with a game-high 23 points on four triples, four two-pointers and a trio of free throws, while also recording a quartet of assists. Coulter Cleland hit a pair of trifectas on his way to 15 points, to go with seven rebounds, four assists, and a game-best three steals.

Wyatt Hoover posted nine points and 10 rebounds in the win, while Bobby Musser added five points, eight boards and six rejections. Morgan Roberts and Cory Cox rounded out the Marauder total, scoring two and one respectively.

Donovan Geddis led the guests with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Simon McAllister — who led the Statesmen on defense with a steal and a block — tallied 10 points and hauled in eight boards. Holden Roese had seven points in the setback, while Tyler Cavanaugh and Caleb Heidish scored four points apiece, with Cavanaugh earning a team-best three assists.

Meigs — which had its home game against Eastern rescheduled to Feb. 1 — will return to the court Jan. 3 at Fisher Catholic.

Meigs sophomore Morgan Roberts (34) tries a layup in front of a New Hope Christian defender, during the Marauders’ 55-38 victory on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.24-MHS-Roberts.jpg Meigs sophomore Morgan Roberts (34) tries a layup in front of a New Hope Christian defender, during the Marauders’ 55-38 victory on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs junior Wyatt Hoover puts up a two-pointer, during the first half of the Marauders’ 55-38 victory on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.24-wo-MHS-Hoover.jpg Meigs junior Wyatt Hoover puts up a two-pointer, during the first half of the Marauders’ 55-38 victory on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports MHS sophomore Coulter Cleland (10) drives to the basket, during the Marauders’ 17-point non-conference victory on Saturday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.24-wo-MHS-Cleland.jpg MHS sophomore Coulter Cleland (10) drives to the basket, during the Marauders’ 17-point non-conference victory on Saturday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs senior Bobby Musser (42) picks up one of his six blocked shots, during the Marauders’ 17-point victory on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.24-wo-MHS-Musser.jpg Meigs senior Bobby Musser (42) picks up one of his six blocked shots, during the Marauders’ 17-point victory on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.