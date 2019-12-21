Alexander knocks off Marauders, 52-33

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Not a good night on the home front.

The Meigs boys basketball team was limited to eight total field goals while mustering double digits only in the fourth quarter Friday night during a 52-33 setback to visiting Alexander in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

With an exception at the free throw line, the host Marauders (4-3, 2-2 TVC Ohio) were offensively challenged over the course of the night. MHS trailed 12-6 after eight minutes and were permanently down by double digits at the break as the Spartans made a 13-7 second quarter push for a 25-13 edge.

Matters only got worse for the Maroon and Gold in the third canto as MHS head coach Jeremy Hill was issued separate technical fouls, which led to his ejection from the game. A Meigs assistant also received a technical foul in the third period.

When the dust had settled, AHS had ended the frame with a 12-7 run and extended its lead out to 37-20 entering the finale.

The Marauders hit 9-of-10 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, but the Red and Black ended regulation with a 15-13 spurt that completed the 19-point outcome.

Meigs — who hit five field goals in the first half — went without a 3-pointer in the contest and also made 17-of-19 free throws for 89 percent.

Weston Baer paced the hosts with 13 points, followed by Coulter Cleland with eight points and Wyatt Hoover with six markers.

Alexander made 16 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 16-of-19 at the charity stripe for 84 percent.

Caleb Terry paced the Spartans with a game-high 19 points, followed by Kyler D’Augustino with 13 points and Trey Schaller with six markers.

Kaleb Easley was next with five points and Colby Carsey added three points, while Lucas Markins, J.K. Kearns and Luke Chapman scored two points each.

Meigs hosted New Hope Christian on Saturday night and returns to action on Saturday, Dec. 28, when it hosts Eastern in a non-conference contest at 7 p.m.

