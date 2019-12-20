Lady Falcons soar at South Gallia, 46-23

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — A high-five from a low five.

The Wahama girls basketball team snapped a 2-game losing skid by limiting host South Gallia to a quintet of field goals Thursday night during a 46-23 victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Gallia County.

The visiting Lady Falcons (4-2, 4-2 TVC Hocking) trailed all of 14 seconds in regulation as the Lady Rebels (4-5, 1-5) opened the scoring on an Amaya Howell 3-pointer 28 seconds in, but Mikie Lieving buried consecutive trifectas while giving the guests a permanent lead of 6-3.

SGHS missed its next dozen shot attempts, and the Red and White made a 16-5 surge over the final seven minutes while securing a 22-8 advantage through one period of play.

Both offenses went stagnant in the second frame as WHS managed only seven shot attempts to go along with seven turnovers, while the Red and Gold missed their first 10 shot attempts.

An old-fashioned 3-point play from Jessie Rutt trimmed the deficit down to 24-11 with 3:50 left in the half, but the hosts were ultimately never closer. Emma Gibbs added a basket with 1:20 remaining to wrap up Wahama’s 5-3 quarterly run for a 27-11 halftime cushion.

The guests netted 11-of-28 shot attempts in the first half, including a 9-of-21 effort in the opening frame. The Lady Falcons also owned a 26-13 advantage on the boards, as well as nine of the 15 turnovers before the break.

South Gallia, conversely, made just 3-of-30 floor attempts before halftime, including a 2-of-14 effort from behind the arc.

Wahama started the second half with a 6-0 run before Howell tacked on a trifecta with 3:13 left in the third, making it a 33-14 contest. Hannah Rose added a bucket with 1:55 remaining for a 21-point lead entering the finale.

The Lady Rebels opened the fourth with a Christine Griffith basket 42 seconds in, but missed their final eight shot attempts for regulation. WHS closed the game with an 11-7 run to wrap up the 2-for-1 outcome.

The Lady Falcons outrebounded the hosts by a sizable 42-27 overall margin, including a 14-12 edge on the offensive glass. Wahama also committed 21 turnovers in the triumph, one more than the hosts.

The Red and White netted 19-of-48 shot attempts for 40 percent, including a 4-of-10 effort from 3-point territory for 40 percent. WHS was also 4-of-13 at the free throw line for 31 percent.

Rose paced a balanced Wahama attack with 13 points, followed by Gibbs with a double-double effort of 10 points and 16 rebounds to go along with four blocked shots. Gibbs also hauled in a dozen caroms in the first half.

Noble and Lieving were next with nine markers apiece, with Hailey Darst and Amber Wolfe chipping in two points each. Bailee Bumgarner completed the winning tally with one point.

Noble and Lieving also hauled in nine and eight boards, respectively, for the guests.

The Red and Gold made 5-of-50 field goal tries for 10 percent, including a 3-of-21 effort from behind the arc for 11 percent. The hosts also netted 10-of-13 charity tosses for 77 percent.

Howell paced SGHS with 11 points, followed by Kiley Stapleton with six points and a team-best seven rebounds. Rutt was next with three markers and five caroms, while Griffith and Kennedy Lambert completed the scoring with two points and one point.

South Gallia returns to action Monday when it travels to Hemlock for a TVC Hocking matchup against Miller at 7 p.m.

Wahama returns to the hardwood on Monday, Dec. 30, when it hosts Buffalo in a non-conference affair at 7 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

