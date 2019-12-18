Bulldogs rally past Meigs, 57-55

THE PLAINS, Ohio — All the luck associated with Friday the 13th, only four days later.

Host Athens overcame a 21-point halftime deficit and used a 26-12 fourth quarter charge to sneak away from McAfee Gymnasium on Tuesday night with a 57-55 victory over the Meigs boys basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Athens County.

The Marauders (4-2, 2-1 TVC Ohio) simply dominated the first half as the guests allowed only five field goals before the break and established a 21-4 cushion early into the second frame. MHS also led 18-4 after one period of play.

The Bulldogs countered with six straight points to close to within 11, but the Maroon and Gold answered with a 13-3 surge to close out the half en route to a 34-13 lead.

Brayden Whiting scored seven points as part of an 18-9 third quarter push that allowed the Green and Gold to whittle the deficit down to 43-31 entering the finale.

Meigs made two field goals and netted only 9-of-19 free throws down the stretch run, which opened the door for AHS to make a late surge. Brayden Markins scored 10 points while leading the Bulldogs’ 14-point swing, completing the epic comeback for a 2-point triumph.

The Marauders made 21 total field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — and also went 10-of-24 at the free throw line for 42 percent.

Weston Baer paced MHS with a game-high 20 points, 16 of which came in the first half. Coulter Cleland was next with 11 points, followed by Wyatt Hoover and Bobby Musser with respective efforts of eight and seven markers.

Cameron Burnem and Cory Cox completed the Marauder tally with four and three points, respectively.

Athens made 21 total field goals — four of which were trifectas — and also went 11-of-16 at the charity stripe for 69 percent.

Whiting led AHS with 15 points and Markins was next with 13 points, followed by Nate Trainer and Will Matters with respective tallies of eight and seven markers.

Andrew Stephens and Isaiah Butcher were next with five points apiece, while Reece Wallace completed the winning total with four points.

Meigs returns to TVC Ohio action Friday when it hosts Alexander at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

