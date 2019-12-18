Federal Hocking fends off White Falcons, 77-34

STEWART, Ohio — By the time the shots started falling, it was too little, too late.

The Wahama boys basketball team tallied over half of its points in the final eight minutes of Tuesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game at McInturf Gymnasium, where the host Lancers took a 77-34 victory.

Federal Hocking (5-1, 4-0 TVC Hocking) led 25-3 at the end of the first quarter, and went on a 15-0 run in the first four minutes of the second. The Lancers outscored Wahama (0-3, 0-3) 13-to-9 over the remainder of the half and went into the break with a 53-12 advantage.

A 12-to-4 third quarter gave the Lancers a 65-16 lead headed into the fourth quarter, when the White Falcons came up with 18 points.

In the 77-34 victory, Federal Hocking shot 10-of-14 (71.4 percent) from the free throw line. Meanwhile, the Red and White made 1-of-5 (20 percent) foul shots.

Abram Pauley led the White Falcons with 15 points, combining four two-pointers, a pair of triples and one free throw. Ethyn Barnitz was next with 13 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter. Rounding out the WHS total were Harrison Panko-Shields and Michael VanMatre with four and two points respectively.

Hunter Smith and Brad Russell collected 16 points apiece to lead the Lancers. Collin Jarvis scored seven in the win, Wes Carpenter, Terrell Mayle, Nathaniel Massie and Elijah Lucas had six each, Brandon Bond, Cedric Newman and Quinton Basim added four apiece, while Adam Douglas came up with two markers.

These teams will meet again on Jan. 17 at Gary Clark Court in Mason.

The Red and White return home next, as they host Eastern on Friday.

