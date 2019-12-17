Lady Buckeyes top River Valley, 57-45

BIDWELL, Ohio — Tough start. Tough finish.

Visiting Nelsonville-York built a 20-7 first quarter lead and never looked back Monday night during a 57-45 victory over the River Valley girls basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Gallia County.

The Lady Buckeyes received 10 points from Joscelyn Heller in the opening frame as the guests built a 13-point lead, but the host Lady Raiders (4-5, 1-4 TVC Ohio) countered with a 14-11 run that trimmed the halftime deficit down to 31-21.

The Silver and Black got seven points from Payton Crabtree as part of a 17-15 third quarter push that made it a 46-38 contest entering the finale, but RVHS was never closer than two possessions the rest of the way.

The Lady Raiders managed only three field goals down the stretch and missed all three of their free throw attempts, while NYHS ended regulation with an 11-7 run that wrapped up the 12-point outcome.

River Valley netted 18 total field goals — including three 3-pointers — and also went 6-of-14 at the free throw line for 43 percent.

Hannah Jacks led the hosts with 15 points, followed by Crabtree with 12 markers. Kasey Birchfield was next with six points, while Sierra Somerville and Kaylee Gillman completed the tally with five points each.

The Orange and Brown made 20 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also went 15-of-21 at the charity stripe for 71 percent.

Mackenzie Hurd paced NYHS with a game-high 17 points, followed by Heller and Haley Hurd with 13 markers apiece. Grace Sinnott was next with seven points, while Alivia Speelman and Ashleigh Cantrell completed things with four and three points respectively.

River Valley returns to action Thursday when it travels to Rocksprings to face Meigs in a TVC Ohio contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

