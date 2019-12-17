Meigs stopped by Lady Spartans, 57-39

ALBANY, Ohio — Nothing stops a late-game rally quite like clutch free throw shooting.

The Alexander girls basketball team hit 11-of-12 foul shots in the final quarter of Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division bout in Athens County, securing the Lady Spartans’ 57-39 victory over guest Meigs.

The Lady Marauders (2-4, 1-2 TVC Ohio) trailed 19-5 eight minutes into play, but got back to within single digits, at 25-16, by halftime.

Alexander (5-3, 3-1) connected on three field goals and 9-of-14 free throws in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 40-25 with eight minutes to play.

Meigs had its best offensive quarter of the night in the finale, scoring 14 points on three field goals and 8-of-10 shooting from the line, but the hosts sealed the 57-39 victory with 17 points in the period.

For the game, MHS was 12-of-22 (54.5 percent) from the foul line, where AHS was 25-of-32 (78.1 percent).

Meigs was led by Mallory Hawley with 18 points, 13 of which came in the second half. Hannah Durst was next with seven points, followed by Jerrica Smith and Olivia Haggy with five apiece. Rylee Lisle capped off the team total with four markers.

Marlee Grinstead led the Lady Spartans with 20 points, a dozen of which came from the free throw line. Kara Meeks contributed 15 points to the winning cause, Jadyn Mace and Taylor Meadows chipped in with seven each, while Erin Scurlock and Chloe Payne both scored four.

These teams are slated for a rematch on Jan. 23 in Rocksprings.

Next, the Maroon and Gold host Morgan in non-conference play on Wednesday for their first of four straight home games.

