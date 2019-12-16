Point dominant at Jason Eades Memorial

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — As Darth Vader would say, the Big Blacks were impressive … most impressive.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team opened up a Death Star-sized can of whooping on the 24-team field this past weekend at the 2019 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held at Point Pleasant High School.

The Big Blacks were simply dominant over the course of the 14th annual event as the hosts posted two perfect scores and three shutouts against eight different programs while also not allowing more than nine points against any single opponent.

The Red and Black ended the 2-day event with combined 104-8 record in individual matches and also had 10 different grapplers go unbeaten over the course of eight head-to-head rounds.

Sixth-place Clay County and fourth-place George Washington were the two teams closest in their respective duals with PPHS, with each program falling by 59-point counts of 68-9.

Point Pleasant defeated both Bishop Fenwick and Chapmanville by perfect marks of 84-0 and also claimed an 82-0 victory against Liberty Raleigh. Besides Clay County, the hosts also beat Nicholas County (78-6) to win the Red Pool and advance to the 4-team championship round.

In the Gold Pool, the Big Blacks defeated GWHS, eventual runner-up Riverside (69-9) and third-place Herbert Hoover (70-6) to wrap up the program’s third Jason Eades Memorial Duals title in four years.

The Big Blacks had 10 different grapplers complete the weekend unbeaten in 14 separate weight classes, including 8-0 finishes by Parker Henderson (106), Mackandle Freeman (113), Isaac Short (120), Christopher Smith (126), Derek Raike (132), Justin Bartee (138), Mitchell Freeman (145), Zac Samson (160), Logan Southall (170) and Juan Marquez (220).

Both Wyatt Wilson (152) and Brayden Connolly (182) posted identical efforts of 7-1 in their respective divisions, while Nick Ball (195) and Jacob Muncy (285) each had 5-3 marks in their weight classes.

St. Albans, Clay County, Musselman and Shady Spring finished fifth through eighth after wrapping up Silver Pool action between all the divisional runners-up.

Wahama ended up placing fourth with a 2-3 mark in the Blue Pool, which was won by Herbert Hoover.

The White Falcons defeated Union (VA) by a 54-24 count and beat North Marion 42-36, but dropped decisions to HHHS (72-12), Shady Spring (48-23) and Nitro (39-30).

River Valley ended up placing third with a 3-2 mark in the Green Pool, which was won by Riverside.

The Raiders defeated Oak Hill (46-15), Marion Senior (38-24) and Logan (42-21), but lost decisions to Riverside (35-25) and St. Albans (42-39).

George Washington was the champion of the Yellow Pool.

Members of the Point Pleasant wrestling team pose for a picture after winning the 2019 Jason Eades Memorial Duals championship on Saturday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.17-PP-Champs.jpg Members of the Point Pleasant wrestling team pose for a picture after winning the 2019 Jason Eades Memorial Duals championship on Saturday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Courtesy photo

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

