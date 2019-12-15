Lady Falcons fall to Trimble, 59-51

MASON, W.Va. — Unbeaten no more.

Visiting Trimble built a 12-11 first quarter lead and gradually kept adding to that cushion while handing the Wahama girls basketball team its first loss of the season Saturday afternoon with a 59-51 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division decision at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The Lady Falcons (3-1, 3-1 TVC Hocking) never trailed by more than three possessions throughout the course of regulation, but the hosts were also unable to ever gain the lead after the end of any period.

The Lady Tomcats followed their first quarter push with six points from Jayne Six as part of a 16-12 run in the second frame that extended the halftime advantage out to 28-23.

Emma Gibbs scored six points and Amber Wolfe added five markers as WHS made an 11-10 run that closed the gap down to 38-34 headed into the finale.

THS, however, received eight points from Six down the stretch run, helping the guests close out regulation with a 21-17 run that completed the 8-point outcome.

Wahama made 22 total field goals – including a single 3-pointer – and also went

6-of-11 at the free throw line for 55 percent.

Gibbs paced the hosts with 18 points, followed by Hannah Rose and Lauren Noble with 13 points apiece. Wolfe was next with five markers, while Morgan Christian completed the scoring with two points.

Trimble netted 23 total field goals – including four trifectas – and also went 9-of-22 at the charity stripe for 41 percent. The guests were just 4-of-12 at the line in the fourth quarter and 0-for-4 in the first half.

Six led the Lady Tomcats with a game-high 19 points, followed by Laikyn Imber with 14 points and Emily Young with 11 markers.

Emily Calentine and Brianna Osborne respectively chipped in seven and six points, while Sophia Ives completed the winning tally with two points.

Wahama traveled to Stewart on Monday to face Federal Hocking and returns to action Thursday when it heads to South Gallia for a TVC Hocking contest at 6 p.m.

