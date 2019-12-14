Marauders rally past Wellston, 55-47

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — They play two halves for a reason.

The Meigs boys basketball team never led in the first half of Friday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game in Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, but the Marauders bounced back in the second half and wound up with a 55-47 victory over visiting Wellston.

Meigs (4-1, 2-0 TVC Ohio) was down by just two points, at 15-13, eight minutes into play, but Wellston extended its lead to 26-19 by halftime.

The Maroon and Gold more than doubled their total in the third quarter, pouring in 20 points to go ahead 39-35 headed into the fourth.

The Golden Rockets came up with a dozen points over the final eight minutes, but Meigs sealed the 55-47 with with 16 markers, 14 of which came over 22 free throw attempts.

For the game, Meigs made 20-of-30 (66.7 percent) free throws, while WHS was 2-of-5 (40 percent) from the line.

Three Marauders scored in double digits, led by Weston Baer with 23 points on a trio of three-pointers, three two-pointers and eight free throws. Coulter Cleland was next with 12 points, followed by Wyatt Hoover with 10. Morgan Roberts and Cory Cox collected four points apiece in the win, while Bobby Musser came up with two.

Rylan Molihan led Wellston with 13 points, followed by Hunter Smith with 10. Cyan Ervin, Jordan Carey, R.J. Kemp and Josh Bodey each had six points to round out the Golden Rocket scoring column.

Meigs will look to make it a season sweep of Wellston when these teams meet in Jackson County on Jan. 24.

Next for the Marauders, a trip to Athens on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

