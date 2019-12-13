Waterford slips past Lady Eagles, 22-21

WATERFORD, Ohio — Fans of defense were in for a real treat.

The Eastern girls basketball team came up one point shy of the reigning Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champions on Thursday in Washington County, with Waterford escaping with a 22-21 victory to stay perfect on the year.

Eastern (1-4, 1-3 TVC Hocking) started the game with its best offensive quarter of the night, hitting 4-of-12 field goals en route to a 8-to-2 lead. The Lady Eagles added one to their lead in the second period and went into the break with a 13-6 advantage.

Waterford (4-0, 3-0) started the second half with a 9-to-4 run, trimming its deficit to 17-15 with eight minutes to play.

EHS tallied four points in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Wildcats posted seven, with freshman Kari Carney making a go-ahead free throw with six seconds left to give the hosts the 22-21 victory.

The Lady Eagles committed 23 turnovers in the contest, while shooting 7-of-36 (19.4 percent) from the field, including 1-of-7 (14.3 percent) from three-point range. EHS made 4-of-10 (40 percent) free throws in the loss, while WHS was 5-of-9 (55.6 percent) from the stripe.

Olivia Barber led the Lady Eagles with five points, followed by Erica Durst with four. Kennadi Rockhold and Whitney Durst scored three points apiece for the guests, while Jaymie Basham, Sydney Reynolds and Jennifer Parker finished with two each.

Jennessa Lang led Waterford with half of the team’s 22 points. Carney and Riley Schweikert had four points for WHS, while Cara Taylor claimed three.

The rematch between these teams is scheduled for Jan. 23 at ‘The Nest’.

After a non-conference trip to Bellaire St. John Central on Saturday, Eastern will be back at home against Belpre on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

