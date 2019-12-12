Blue Devils edge Piketon, 54-53 OT

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Into the win column with one sensational shot.

Trailing by two points with two seconds left in overtime, Gallia Academy senior Reece Thomas knocked down a game-winning three-point shot, giving the Blue Devils a 54-53 win over Piketon on Wednesday night in a neutral court game at Shawnee State University.

GAHS (1-1) was behind 17-11 eight minutes into play, and trailed 27-20 at halftime.

Five different Blue Devils scored in the third quarter, as Gallia Academy battled back to tie the game at 37 by the end of the period. Each side tallied 12 points in the fourth period and the teams headed into overtime tied at 49.

Piketon made 4-of-9 free throws to take a 53-51 lead in the extra session, but Thomas’ three-point dagger gave the Blue and White the 54-53 triumph.

For the game, GAHS was 5-of-9 (55.6 percent) from the free throw line, where PHS finished 11-of-18 (61.1 percent).

Logan Blouir led Gallia Academy with 16 points on six field goals, including one three-pointer, to go with three free throws. Thomas made a team-best three three-pointers on his way to 11 points, while Damon Cremeans and Ben Cox scored eight points each. Rounding out the Blue Devil total were Isaac Clary with six points and Justin Wilxonen with five.

For the Red Streaks, Chris Chandler led all-scorers with 23 points, including six from long range. Tyree Harris and Kyden Potts scored nine points apiece in the setback, Tre Sweyne chipped in with seven points, while Levi Gullium scored five.

Next, GAHS will open Ohio Valley Conference play on its home court against Coal Grove on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

