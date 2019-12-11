GA lands 7 on OVC football team

No luck went into these seven.

Gallia Academy had seven players chosen to the 2019 All-Ohio Valley Conference football team, announced earlier this week on behalf of the coaches within the league.

Division V state runner-up and unbeaten OVC champion Ironton led the way with nine total selections, including Trevor Pendleton as this fall’s coach of the year recipient.

The Blue Devils (6-1) joined both the Fighting Tigers (7-0) and third place Portsmouth (5-2) in qualifying for the postseason. The Trojans were also behind GAHS with six selections overall.

Both Fairland (4-3) and Rock Hill (3-4) came away with five total picks apiece, while Chesapeake (2-5), Coal Grove (1-6) and South Point (0-7) garnered four selections each.

All eight programs automatically received two honorable mention choices. The OVC does not select a player of the year.

The Blue Devils were represented by a trio of All-OVC repeaters in senior Cade Roberts, as well as juniors James Armstrong and Riley Starnes. Both Roberts and Armstrong were first team honorees last fall, while Starnes was named to the honorable mention list a year ago.

Junior Noah Vance and sophomore Brayden Easton were the remaining two first team recipients on behalf of the Blue and White.

Senior Cole Rose and junior Zack Hemby were also named to the honorable mention squad for the Blue Devils.

Rose, Vance, Hemby and Easton earned All-OVC honors for the first time in their respective gridiron careers.

Ten first team and five honorable mention selections were again named to the All-OVC squad from a year ago.

GAHS, Ironton and Portsmouth led that cause with three repeat selections each.

2019 All-OVC football team

FIRST TEAM

Ironton (7-0): Reid Carrico*, Seth Fosson*, Junior Jones, Jordan Grizzle, Collin Freeman, Gage Salyers*.

Gallia Academy (6-1): James Armstrong*, Brayden Easton, Cade Roberts*, Riley Starnes%, Noah Vance.

Portsmouth (5-2): Taylin Parker*, Eric Purdy%, Drew Roe, Bryce Wallace.

Fairland (4-3): Michael Stitt*, Jordan Williams, J.D. Brumfield.

Rock Hill (3-4): T.J. McGinnis%, Tucker Carpenter, Logan Hankins*.

Chesapeake (2-5): Kamern Harless*, Will Todd%.

Coal Grove (1-6): Ben Compliment, Reece York.

South Point (0-7): Grant Gifford, Larry Fox.

Coach of the Year:

Trevor Pendleton, Ironton.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ironton: Cameron Deere, Noah Davidson.

Gallia Academy: Zack Hemby, Cole Rose.

Portsmouth: Ty Pendleton*, Austin McKenzie.

Fairland: Gavin Hunt, Brennen West.

Rock Hill: Ethan McClaskey, Tristan DeLong.

Chesapeake: Donald Richendollar, Luke Shields.

Coal Grove: Austin Stapleton%, Austin Storms.

South Point: Bennett McCallister, Chance Gunther.

* — indicates first team selection in 2018.

% — indicates honorable mention selection in 2018.

Gallia Academy junior quarterback Noah Vanco (5) releases a pass attempt during a Division IV, Region 15 playoff game against Waverly on Nov. 9 at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.13-GA-Vanco.jpg Gallia Academy junior quarterback Noah Vanco (5) releases a pass attempt during a Division IV, Region 15 playoff game against Waverly on Nov. 9 at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.