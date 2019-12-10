Lady Spartans turn back River Valley, 64-33

ALBANY, Ohio — At least they won’t have to return to ‘The Alley’ this year.

On Monday, just two days after dropping a 65-34 decision to Vinton County in the inaugural TVC Turn it Gold Classic at Alexander High School, the River Valley girls basketball team returned to AHS, where the host Lady Spartans claimed a 64-33 triumph over the Lady Raiders in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play.

River Valley (2-4, 0-3 TVC Ohio) trailed by just four points, at 11-7, one quarter into play, but Alexander (3-2, 2-0) went on a 21-to-7 second quarter run for a 32-13 halftime lead.

The Lady Spartans added seven points to their lead in the third quarter, outscoring RVHS 16-to-9 to make the margin 48-22 with eight minutes to play.

The Silver and Black had their best quarter of the night in the finale, but were still outscored 16-to-11 and fell by a 64-33 tally.

Payton Crabtree led the River Valley offense with nine points, including one of the team’s two three-pointers. Lauren Twyman and Sierra Somerville scored six points apiece in the setback, Hannah Jacks added five, while Brooklin Clonch and Savannah Reese chipped in with three points apiece, with Clonch making a trifecta. Kasey Birchfield rounded out the scoring column with one marker for the Lady Raiders.

Leading the Lady Spartans, Marlee Grinstead scored 22 points, Kara Meeks added 16, and Erin Scurlock finished with 10. Jadyn Mace and Taylor Meadows tallied eight points apiece for the hosts.

River Valley made 3-of-10 (30 percent) free throws, while AHS was 6-of-16 (37.5 percent) from the line.

These teams will also meet on Jan. 9 in Bidwell.

The Lady Raiders begin their first of three straight games at home on Thursday against Wellston.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.